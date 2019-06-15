Tarek El Moussa ‘Scared to Fall in Love Again’ Following Divorce From Christina Anstead

HGTV’s Tarek El Moussa admits he “wasn’t expecting” to get a divorce from his now ex-wife and Flip or Flop co-star, Christina Anstead after seven years of marriage.

During an appearance on RuPaul this past week, El Moussa revealed the breakup was not something he could have ever imagined.

“It was kind of not something I anticipated in my life, but you know, I’ve learned a lot from it,” El Moussa said. “I can say I’m a much better person from going through what I went through. So I wouldn’t change anything.”

El Moussa adds that it was his first marriage and that the two tied the knot fairly young. “I was 24, she was 22,” El Moussa continued. “And then the day we met, we pretty much connected right away and, you know, we built a life together.”

El Moussa and Anstead, got married in 2009 before separating in 2016. The former couple share two children together, Taylor, 8 and Brayden, 3. Anstead has since moved on and walked down the aisle last winter to fellow TV personality, Ant Anstead. The two are now expecting their first child together.

Upon inquiry if he would ever marry again by RuPaul, El Moussa admitted that “if someone had asked [him] that question a few months ago, [he] would have said no.” However, he reveals he has “hope” in finding the one. But that doesn’t mean he has found much luck in the dating realm.

“I have never been in such a good place mentally, financially, spiritually — like, everything is perfect. So I am walking on eggshells when it comes to relationships right now, because everything is going so great,” he revealed. “My biggest feeling in life is that feeling of loss. I’m still scared to fall in love again, because I don’t ever want to face that feeling.”

El Moussa and Anstead were last seen putting their differences during filming of their HGTV series. According to InTouch Weekly, Anstead even managed to “crack a few smiles” for the cameras, while El Moussa stood stoically.

In an interview shortly after their split, Anstead opened up about her relationship with El Moussa sharing that the two were looking forward to working together on their HGTV series and that “everything is super upbeat and light.”

“Tarek and I have worked together for 10 years, and we’re going to continue to work together,” Anstead said at the time. “We’re getting along really, really well right now.”

In addition to keeping their two children as their number one priority and making a ton of progress on their new dynamic, she credits letting go of past resentment for their positive attitude when looking ahead.

“We are going to be in each other’s lives for forever, so we just decided to put the past in the past and move on,” she said.

Photo credit: Discovery Channel / HGTV