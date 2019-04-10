Tarek El Moussa Opens up About ‘Hopeless and Lost’ Feelings Day After Leaking Sex of Ex-Wife Christina Anstead’s Baby

Tarek El Moussa recently took to Instagram to open up about his past “hopeless and lost” feelings, just one day after leaking the sex of his ex-wife Christina Anstead‘s baby.

The reality star was speaking to TMZ and answering questions about Anstead and her husband Ant, when he slipped up and said, “She’s remarried, she’s actually pregnant — everybody knows that. She’s having a son. My kids are super excited. I’m excited for her new chapter in life. And they’re a great couple and I really do hope the best for them.”

Now, El Moussa is putting his accidental flub behind him, and trying to encourage his social media followers with a brief personal story about his life.

“Fun story and if you have two minutes read it,”El Moussa’s story began. “In 2003 I was so broke I felt hopeless and lost. I remember I wanted so much out of life, but at the same time, I was flat broke and couldn’t even afford lunch.

“This was a defining moment in my life. I was living in a garage, new to real estate with no sales, and living off microwave cheese quesadillas [laughing out loud],” he then joked.

The reality star went on to recall how he was struggling in real estate, but then buckled down and “committed to going after expired listings for 90 days, 6 days a week with a minimum of 14 hour work days”

This resulted a big change for him, as he ended up earning “$120,000.00 in commissions.”

“My life literally changed over night! I left that garage and bought a million dollar home 30 days later,” El Moussa shared.

Regarding his unintentional gender-reveal, his ex heard about it and had a spokesperson state on their behalf, “While Christina and Ant wished they could have shared the news themselves, they are very excited to welcome a baby boy in the fall.”