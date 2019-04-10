Tarek El Moussa Opens up About ‘Hopeless and Lost’ Feelings Day After Leaking Sex of Ex-Wife Christina Anstead’s Baby

Tarek El Moussa recently took to Instagram to open up about his past “hopeless and lost” feelings, just one day after leaking the sex of his ex-wife Christina Anstead‘s baby.
The reality star was speaking to TMZ and answering questions about Anstead and her husband Ant, when he slipped up and said, “She’s remarried, she’s actually pregnant — everybody knows that. She’s having a son. My kids are super excited. I’m excited for her new chapter in life. And they’re a great couple and I really do hope the best for them.”
Now, El Moussa is putting his accidental flub behind him, and trying to encourage his social media followers with a brief personal story about his life.
Fun story and if you have two minutes read it😊 . In 2003 I was so broke I felt hopeless and lost😭😭😭. I remember I wanted so much out of life, but at the same time, I was flat broke and couldn’t even afford lunch. . This was a defining moment in my life. I was living in a garage, new to real estate with no sales, and living off microwave cheese quesadillas LOL. . I wanted to make it so bad but I had no idea how. I wanted to quit over and over but that little voice kept telling me “you can do it” even though I went 5 months of working without making a dollar!!! Believe me…I wanted to quit thousands of times but I didn’t. . One day, someone at my real estate office told me about expired listings. These are homes that were for sale that did no sell and the contract ended meaning they could list with a new realtor….this is the most competitive space in getting real estate deals. I cold called at least 600 people daily and knocked on hundreds of doors. Talk about abuse and rejection LOL. . I committed to going after expired listings for 90 days, 6 days a week with a minimum of 14 hour work days…sometimes even 18! . Result— at 21 Years of age and at the end of the 90 days I went from Zero to making $120,000.00 in commissions. My life literally changed over night! I left that garage and bought a million dollar home 30 days later. . I was only able to do this because I kept believing in myself! Success isn’t easy, but if you never quit, you can never fail!! And YES, I wanted to quit! . I know many of you are in the same shoes I was in back in 2003 or you just want more out of life. You must keep going! You must keep fighting! Success is yours if you choose. The only thing that prevents success is failing and failing is caused by quitting…. so if you never quit you never fail!!! . I hope you enjoyed this little story and I hope it helps keep you motivated! You can do this…you really can…I believe in you!!! Remember..nothing is impossible! .
“Fun story and if you have two minutes read it,”El Moussa’s story began. “In 2003 I was so broke I felt hopeless and lost. I remember I wanted so much out of life, but at the same time, I was flat broke and couldn’t even afford lunch.
“This was a defining moment in my life. I was living in a garage, new to real estate with no sales, and living off microwave cheese quesadillas [laughing out loud],” he then joked.
The reality star went on to recall how he was struggling in real estate, but then buckled down and “committed to going after expired listings for 90 days, 6 days a week with a minimum of 14 hour work days”
This resulted a big change for him, as he ended up earning “$120,000.00 in commissions.”
“My life literally changed over night! I left that garage and bought a million dollar home 30 days later,” El Moussa shared.
Regarding his unintentional gender-reveal, his ex heard about it and had a spokesperson state on their behalf, “While Christina and Ant wished they could have shared the news themselves, they are very excited to welcome a baby boy in the fall.”