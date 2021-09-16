Tarek El Moussa Recalls On-Set ‘Flip or Flop’ Argument With Ex-Wife Christina Haack

Tarek El Moussa is finally opening up about that explosive argument he and ex-wife Christina Haack had on the set of their HGTV show Flip or Flop, back in July. Speaking to E!’s Daily Pop, El Moussa said very candidly, “The whole thing just sucked for everyone involved.” He went on to share a little personal insight into his relationship with Haack, whom he married in 2009 and had two kids with before their split in 2016 and explained how the heated exchange came to be.

“Christina and I, we worked together, wow, for over 10 years now and we’ve been working together as exes for five years now,” El Moussa said. “As you can imagine, it can be stressful working with an ex and we did have an incident where some choice words were said on both sides and I’m sure we both wish the whole thing never happened. I mean, I certainly do, but I mean, honestly, since we got into that little disagreement a few months back, I’ve just decided that moving forward, never again.”

Back in July, Haack and El Moussa were reported to have had a very intense argument on the set of their HGTV series. It’s alleged that El Moussa referred to Haack as a “washed-up loser,” and then compared her to Young. “It’s called winning,” he is alleged to have yelled at his ex. “The world knows you’re crazy!”While this is the first time El Moussa has publically spoken about the on-set fight, his fiancee Heather Rae Young previously shared a brief update on how things have been going between the Flip or Flop stars. “People have to remember they’re coworkers and they are exes,” the Selling Sunset star, recently told Us Weekly exclusively. “There’s going to be little frustrations here and there.”

Young added, “There’s a lot going on in all of our worlds, and there’s only so much that the world sees.” She then said, “It’s blown over, and everyone’s moving on. Like, I said, it’s just exes that work together, and things come up sometimes.” Young also clarified that she and El Moussa have a healthy co-parenting relationship with Haack. “I want the kids happy the most,” Young said. “We put everything aside and we focus on the kids. I stay out of their business, and … we really focus on the kids’ happiness and health at our house. We’re not super involved with what happens over at [Christina’s] house.”