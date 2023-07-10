Tami Roman on How Season 2 of 'Caught in the Act: Unfaithful' Is 'Full Circle Moment' (Exclusive)

Tami Roman is back to help those who are victims of cheating. The second season of Caught in the Act: Unfaithful returns, but instead of airing on VH1 like last season, the reality series can now be seen on MTV starting on Tuesday, July 11. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to the 53-year-old actress and television personality, who explained why having the show on MTV is special.

"I can't even explain it. And it's not because there was something wrong with VH1 because there wasn't," Roman exclusively told PopCulture. "But for me, it's a full circle moment. I got my career started by being on MTV, The Real World. So it's like I'm coming home and getting to do this amazing show at a network that I love."

Caught in the Act: Unfaithful is about suspicious lovers catching and confronting their cheating partners. For Season 2, the show has more to help the suspicious lovers while keeping the drama. "Our production felt like the show needed to be layered even more so. And so with Season 2, that's what we tried to implement," Roman said. "We wanted to be able to give people more terminology that may be applicable in their relationships, adding something else for the viewer to take away outside of the high-impact drama.

"Which you know you're going to get, because when people find out somebody cheated on them, they're hurt, they're angry, all of those emotions come into play. And so then we added relationship experts who really are in the field and really do therapy and really counsel couples. And so that's what people are going to get outside of seeing cases that were outside of the norm. I mean, really and truly, we've got polyamorous situations. We've got blind men cheating, we've got little people, we've got everything this season. And I'm happy about that because I feel like this show is representative of every person."

While Caught in the Act: Unfaithful is an intense show, the experience is rewarding for Roman since she knows what the victims are going through. "I just went through all of that, the trenches by myself, and I really didn't know how to process the emotions that I was feeling," she said. "So in this particular space and environment, if there is infidelity found, that's where the relationship experts really come into play and really have value because we care about the people who come on the show who are seeking help. It's not just to make a TV show. We really want to give them the truth, but we also want to help them process the information that they've just found out about. And then help them go towards a space of healing, whether that healing be independent and they're moving on, or resolution and reconciliation if they're deciding to stay together."