Jennifer Lawrence Addresses Rumor Liam Hemsworth Cheated on Miley Cyrus With Her

Jennifer Lawrence has officially addressed the longstanding rumor that Liam Hemsworth cheated on Miley Cyrus with her while they were filming The Hunger Games. During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Lawrence was asked about the allegations and she replied, "I would love to [respond]. It's not true. Total rumor."

Lawrence continued: "I mean, we all know that me and Liam, like, kissed one time. But it was years after they broke up. So I just assume that was, like, a coincidence." Us Weekly notes that Lawrence confessed to having kissed Hemsworth as far back as 2015, with some fans of Cyrus thinking that the singer referenced the cheating rumors in her music video for "Flowers" by wearing a dress similar to one that Lawrence wore in red-carpet photos from the 2012 Hunger Games premiere.

Cyrus had an on-again-off-again relationship with Hemsworth starting in 2009. They married in 2018, but split months later. In August, Hemsworth took to Instagram to share the news. "Hi all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward."

"This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets," he added in the Instagram post. "Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love." Cyrus went on to briefly date Kaitlynn Carter before dating Simpson. She is currently dating drummer Maxx Morando from the band Liily.

In early 2022, a source close to the couple told In Touch Weekly that Cyrus "already calls [Morando] her soulmate." The source added that 29-year-old Cyrus has "finally found love again" with the 23-year-old musician. The source continued, "After taking some time out to focus on her music and find inner peace, she feels [she's] in a good place to be in a relationship and is really into him." As for Hemsworth, he began dating fellow Australian Gabriella Brooks sometime in 2019, following his split from Cyrus.