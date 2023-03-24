'Swamp People' Star Pickle Wheat Pregnant With First Child

The Swamp People family will be adding a new member just in time for gator hunting season! Cheyenne "Pickle" Wheat of the History Channel hit show is pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend Joshua Kippes. The reality star, who also appears on Swamp People: Serpent Invasion, announced.



The 27-year-old mom-to-be first shared the exciting pregnancy news back in November, when she and Kippes recruited Kippes' son for an adorable pregnancy announcement photo shoot, which she shared to Facebook. Although Wheat did not provide a caption for the gallery, the first image in the slideshow showed Wheat and Kippes standing in a field as Kippes, an Emergency Medical Technician, per TheCinemaholic, held an ultrasound image. Wheat, meanwhile, could be seen holding a sign that teased "Baby Kippes" would be arriving in May 2023. Two other photos in the gallery should the soon-to-be family of four in the baby aisle of a store, their cart filled with newborn items.

Just a few months later, Wheat returned to Facebook with more baby news. In a Jan. 2 post, the Swamp People star teased, "many of you may already know but if not, here's some big news," before revealing, "we have a little lady coming in may!!" Alongside an adorable photo of little baby shoes and a dress, she added, "whoever she may be, I hope the world is as kind to her as y'all are to me."



News of the little one on the way sparked plenty of joy for Wheat's followers. Commenting on the initial pregnancy announcement, one person wrote, "Congratulations pickle. You will make a great mommy," with another person adding, "Congratulations I'm so happy for you and Josh and little man." As she shared the news that she was having a baby girl, Wheat's post also flooded with congratulatory posts, one person sharing, "Aww congratulations to you all. What a blessing."



Wheat is best known for putting her gator hunting skills, which trace back to her great-grandfather, one of the original alligator hunters in St. Bernard Parish, to the test on History's Swamp People. Wheat first joined the series in Season 12, which debuted in February 2021. She has since gone on to appear in the spinoff Swamp People: Serpent Invasion, which airs Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. ET on History following new episodes of Swamp People at 8 p.m. ET.