Aubrey O'Day Is Pregnant

Aubrey O'Day is reportedly expecting her first child. She was photographed walking down the red carpet at the SPiN Awards gala for the Society Performers Academy while gently cradling her stomach. The 38-year-old wore a white strapless gown and see-through heels to the holiday party on Jan. 17, accessorized with a diamond necklace and her signature blonde hair in soft waves. "Please go support this wonder organization," she wrote on her Instagram Stories on Jan. 19, alongside a photo of herself at the event. "Being able to be supported as a child when I was pursuing my dreams in the arts was beyond important to me." Though O'Day has not publicly identified her baby's father, she recently told The Sun, which broke the pregnancy news, that she has "someone special in my life." As she explained, the relationship began not long after she returned from Bali, where she briefly lived. "When I got home from Bali, which wasn't too long ago, I was open to dating again," she said.

In 2016, O'Day dated Jersey Shore star Pauly D, who she starred alongside on the first season of E!'s Famously Single. The couple split in 2017 after more than a year together. She accuses Pauly D of cheating almost constantly in their relationship. However, Pauly D denies such accusations. As a result, she says she went through extreme measures to monitor his infidelity, including waking up early to see if he groomed his man parts while showering. O'Day claimed he would "gaslight me into feeling like I'm making these things up, girls are crazy, and they're just going to lie" whenever she confronted him about his cheating ways. She noted, "It was too consistent every weekend, same conversations.

"And if you're not guilty, then why are there parties happening where you take the girls' cell phones at the door? Because there was never really any phone proof, but there was always something coming at me. I've never been in a relationship like that." In an interview with E! News in November, she described how "Everybody threw jokes carelessly about me all over the place. "I was left behind to deal with the truth of what happened and everything that I had to process because I wasn't the chosen one in the editing bay." As a result of her split, O'Day had to reevaluate her relationship outlook, which led her to abstain from sex for three years and move to Bali. According to the "Couple Goals" singer, her journey taught her "exactly what I am, what I'm not, what I want and what I don't want."