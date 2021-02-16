'Swamp People': Pickle Wheat's Age, Bio and More Personal Details

✖

Fans tuning into the latest season of History's hit gator hunting series Swamp People have been greeted with a new face. As Season 12 debuted earlier this year, among the familiar faces of returning cast members was a young and fresh face, Pickle Wheat, who has already proven her skills in the swamps. But who exactly is Pickle Wheat? Keep scrolling to see everything you need to know about Swamp People’s latest newest face.

According to Distractify, Wheat was born to Eddie and Missie Wheat on Step. 21, 1995 and was raised alongside her brother in Poydras, Louisiana. While fans have simply come to know her as Pickle, her real name is actually Cheyenne Wheat. She is among the younger members of the Swamp People cast, having rung in her 25h birthday in September 2020. Although young and new to the History series, she is no stranger to gator hunting. According to her biography on History.com, Wheat's family has been in the gator hunting business for generations, something that Wheat herself got into as a child.

"Pickle hails from a long line of gator wranglers. Her great granddaddy was one of the original alligator hunters in St. Bernard Parish," her bio reads. "Pickle's been hunting with her dad since she could walk. When not on the swamp, she helps with the family business making duck and turkey calls."

As her bio notes, along with hunting gators, Wheat also helps out with the family business. Stars Offline reports the family business is called Wheats Custom Calls (Gun Shop). It is co-owned by Wheat’s parents, and her brother is also said to be involved in the business, which specializes in making duck and turkey calls.

Wheat officially joined Swamp People in Season 12, which debuted on History on Feb. 4, and sparked a romance with her co-star Chase Landry. The two have reportedly been dating since October of 2020 and made things Facebook official on Oct. 25. Landry has been a Swamp People staple since Season 3. Prior to dating Wheat, he was married to Chelsea Kinney, with whom he shares a child.

While Wheat does not have a Twitter account, she does have an Instagram account, though she doesn't appear to use it very often. Her latest post came in August of 2019 and showed her picking up a bow. The rest of her account is filled with other outdoorsy posts, including images from hunting excursions. The account boasts just over 2,000 followers, with Wheat following 339 other accounts.

