‘Swamp People’ Fans React to Chase Landry’s Legal Trouble

An arrest warrant was issued for Swamp People cast member Chase Landry after he failed to appear in court for a gator hunting-related incident, and fans of the TV show are responding on Twitter.

Landry was arrested last year for allegedly firing on another boat while gator hunting, reports TMZ. On Monday, Landry never showed up to court for the start of his trial for said arrest, so Louisiana police issued an arrest warrant for the reality TV actor.

The victim’s shrimp boat was the only thing that was damaged when Landry shot at it in September 2016, but Landry didn’t win any points with authorities for taking off, only to be caught while driving down the highway soon after.

Landry admitted to firing a gun, but said he did so because he thought the other boat was coming straight for him. He was arrested and taken to jail.

Landry’s lawyer did appear in court Monday, and TMZ has reached out to him to see where his client might be.

Some Swamp People viewers took to Twitter to voice their opinions on Landry’s no-show in court.

One fan had a simple solution: One, don’t shoot at a boat, and two, don’t miss your court date.

‘Swamp People’ Star Chase Landry MIA for Trial, Warrant Issued https://t.co/EH8d9Z4qcy via @TMZ #1 Don’t shoot a boat #2 Don’t miss court date — Nellie (@NellyNellieNels) December 6, 2017

Another suggested he missed the start of his trial because he was out hunting in support of his family.

Leave him alone he is out hunting trying to support his family — Jeremy B (@JeremyB39) December 6, 2017

Others jokingly wondered if there was an opening in the show and used Landry’s own quotes against him.

Does this mean there is a job opening? Where can I send my resume?! — Austin Metz (@SentinelAustin) December 6, 2017

No word yet on whether or not authorities have arrested Landry. Other Swamp People cast members have remained mum on the issue.

