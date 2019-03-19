‘Swamp People’ Star Randy Edwards Died in September, Local Reports Say

Swamp People fans wondering about Randy Edwards as the new season of the History Channel show airs will be heartbroken to know that the reality star died in a car crash this past September.

Local news reports, including that from NOLA.com, reveal that the Donaldson, Louisiana, resident died at the age of 35 following a Sept. 15 crash.

Louisiana State Police told the outlet at the time that Edwards had been traveling southbound on Highway 74 in a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado just before 3 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a leftward curve, running off the road and hitting a utility pole.

The vehicle then began to flip, ejecting an unrestrained Edwards from the car. The reality personality suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

Authorities told the publication at the time that a toxicology sample had been taken from Edwards, and that impairment was suspected at the time, but police have released no further information about the crash publicly.

At the time, a relative identifying himself as Ronnie shared on Junior and Willie Edwards’ Facebook page, “It is in deep sadness that I make this post. Junior and Theresa’s son, Willie’s brother, Randy passed away in a vehicle accident early this morning. Randy was 35.”

He added, “Please keep the Edwards family in your prayers and also please respect their privacy at this time.”

Friends and fans were quick to flood the post with thoughts and memories of Randy.

“You will always be with us Randy,” one person wrote. “Thank you for your patience and good humor. We will miss you. R.I.P.”

“Hands down the Edwards family is the reason I fell in love with Swamp People,” a fan added. “I’m so sorry may our God comfort you all through this sad time I’m so very sorry you guys are so awesome.”

Even co-star Bruce Mitchell offered his condolences publicly, writing, “So sorry to hear about Randy – sending prayers for y’all. Call us if you need anything.”

Swamp People is currently airing its 10th season on the History Channel after first debuting in 2010, featuring the life and adventures of alligator hunters and swamp experts, including Junior and his son Randy, a commercial fisher and hunter.

Swamp People airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on the History Channel.

Photo credit: History Channel