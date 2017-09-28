‘Survivor’ Contestant Makes Teammate Strip

Even in its 35th season, Survivor is still providing some shocking moments.

In the season premiere of the latest season, subtitled Heroes v. Healers v. Hustlers, competitor Alan Ball made teammate JP Hilsabeck strip down to ensure he wasn’t hiding an immunity idol in his shorts.

Hilsabeck obliged to end the drama, but Bell made himself come off as extremely paranoid.

“Alan basically created a spectacle out of nothing,” teammate Ashley Nolan said. “There really is no trust.”

“I don’t trust Ashley and J.P. as far as I can throw them,” Ball said later.

Fans on Twitter could not believe the lengths Ball went to satisfy his paranoia. Many claimed he should have been voted off the island for the stunt, but he remained safe at tribal council.

See some of the best reaction below.

Forcing another man to a strip search before the first vote can’t be a good sign of things to come… #survivor — Tom (@TomSurv) September 28, 2017

imo alan is being overstrategic and paranoid too soon, making the firefighter strip, really? #survivor — antonin (@bigxbrothers) September 28, 2017

Any tribe member asks me to strip better be buying me steak first. #IdolStripSearch #Survivor — Dawn (@AZBBFan) September 28, 2017

Alan on #Survivor – I’m not paranoid, I’m just pretending lol!! Also Alan: pic.twitter.com/XPtRbwGya3 — Andrea Boehlke (@andreaboehlke) September 28, 2017

Survivor: Heroes v. Healers v. Hustlers airs Wednesdays on at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.

Photo Credit: CBS / Timothy Kuratek