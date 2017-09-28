The First ‘Survivor’ Contestant Has Been Voted off the Island

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for the season premiere of Survivor. Continue reading at your own risk…

The new season of Survivor, titled “Heroes v. Healers v. Hustlers,” premiered on CBS Wednesday night. Pitting three teams against one another, and splitting those teams up based on the contestants’ job in real life, puts an interesting spin on this new season of the competition.

Unfortunately, the show is a competition, and only one contestant can win said competition. In this season’s premiere, one person learned that lesson very quickly.

In a shocking first Immunity Challenge, the Heroes tribe lost to the Hustlers by just a hair, and the six contestants were sent to vote somebody off.

Katrina was voted off by the tribal council. Her ally Chrissy had a Super Idol that could have saved Katrina from elimination, but she chose not to use it, despite the fact that it expired after this tribal council.

During the credits, it was revealed that every member of the tribe voted for Katrina.

So, now the Heroes are at a disadvantage, having only five members in their tribe.

Survivor will continue to raise the stakes as Season 35 continues this fall. New episodes will air on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.