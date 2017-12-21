‘Survivor’ Fans Think Ryan Should Just Give Up

Survivor viewers don’t think Ryan Ulrich deserves to be in the finals, and they are making sure their opinions are known.

Ryan made it to the final three alongside two of the shows most popular players, the record setting Chrissy Hofbeck and underdog Ben Driebergen.

The consensus was that Ryan rode Chrissy’s and the rest of his alliance member’s coattails to get to the final three and that he didn’t play a solid game.

These issues were inflamed during the final tribal council, as he tried to take credit for forming his alliance and said he didn’t do much at camp because he didn’t feel comfortable doing typical Survivor tasks.

See some of the reactions below.

Ryan, pipe down. The adults are talking. #Survivor — Dani L (@DaniBelleBot) December 21, 2017

Ryan trying to scrounge for reasons why he should win#SurvivorFinale #Survivor pic.twitter.com/P9wcCGSeo2 — ripper (@Rippernorton) December 21, 2017

Ryan better not get any votes to win. #Survivor — Courtney Elizabeth (@CourtneyLizR) December 21, 2017