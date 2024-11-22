‘Survivor’ Paid Touching Tribute to Jeff Probst’s Late Mother in This Week’s Episode

Survivor is paying tribute to its “biggest” fan. At the end of Wednesday’s newest episode – Survivor Season 47, Episode 10, “Loyal to the Soil” – the long-running CBS series shared a touching tribute to host Jeff Probst’s late mother Barb Probst, who passed away earlier this month.

After the episode saw the remaining contestants competing in a reward challenge, negotiating for rice, and a Tribal Council vote that ended with another elimination, a tribute card at the end of the episode read, “Dedicated to Barb, the biggest Survivor fan of all time. See you on our next adventure.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Barb mentioned in the memorial card was Barb Probst, long-time host Jeff Probst’s mother. Although Probst hasn’t publicly addressed his mother’s passing, his brother, Brent Probst, confirmed her death in a Nov. 8 Instagram post.

“My amazing mom Barbara Probst passed away peacefully yesterday in her home,” Brent wrote. “She was the best mom, grandma and just a fantastic person full of love and life. For the last couple years, she had full-time care for dementia and died one week before her 86th birthday. She had a great life and I am certain that I am a good person because she and my dad raised me with love and humor. I will miss her every single day for the rest of my life.”

News of Barb’s passing sparked a wave of tributes, with one person commenting on Brent’s post, “So very sorry for your loss. May the laughter and memories you all shared bring comfort during this difficult time.” Reacting to Wednesday’s Survivor tribute, one viewer wrote on X, “What a lovely tribute to Jeff’s mom and biggest #Survivor fan, Barb Probst, at the close ~”

In addition to being an avid Survivor fan, Barb was also a member of the Delta Gamma fraternity. Barb is best remembered for her musical contributions to the fraternity, which in 1958 when she stepped in to play the piano at the Delta Gamma Convention when the original sister chosen for the role was quarantined with measles. According to the organization, Barb played piano for six decades at Conventions. In 2002, she was honored with the Delta Gamma Anchor Award for her many musical achievements.

“Barb will go down in Delta Gamma history as an incredible leader who empowered others to lead,” former Delta Gamma Foundation Executive Director Roxanne Ebner LaMuth said. “However, it was her contagious energy and beautiful spirit that had a positive and powerful impact on me personally, as well as on thousands of DG sisters throughout North America. The twinkle in her eye and the way she radiated warmth and kindness always put a magical spin on any DG project or task you happened to be working with her on at the time.”

Delta Gamma has requested that those wishing to honor Barb’s legacy make a donation to the Delta Gamma Foundation Barbara Bartlett Probst Honorary Scholarship, which was established by Barb’s family and friends to honor her contributions to Delta Gamma.