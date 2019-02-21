‘Survivor: Edge of Extinction’ Sends Home First Castaway, But With a Twist

Survivor: Edge of Extinction kicked off with a twist for Reem Daly after the Manu castaway was sent packing at the first tribal council.

On Wednesday’s season premiere of the CBS reality show, viewers got to meet the host of new castaways, who are vying for $1 million alongside four veteran players.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Returning this season for another shot at the prize money are Aubry Bracco (Survivor: Kaoh Rong, Survivor: Game Changers); David Wright (Survivors: Millennials vs. Gen X); Kelley Wentworth (Survivor: San Juan Del Sur — Blood vs. Water, Survivor: Cambodia — Second Chance); and Joe Anglim (Survivor: Worlds Apart, Survivor: Cambodia — Second Chance).

After being separated into the Manu and Kama tribes, the players took on their first immunity challenge of the season. Kama walked away with a big win from the start after Wentworth on the Manu tribe suffered a mild head injury falling off of a balance beam, meaning it would be the blue tribe sending home the first castaway of the season.

Reem had a target on her back from the majority of tribe from the start after her athletic prowess and social skills were called into question, but Wendy Diaz’s unwavering loyalty to Reem had some of the other players thinking she might be a better target due to her unwillingness to work with the rest of the tribe. In the end, Reem was voted out in a 4-3 vote against Wendy after a tense council confrontation, but that might not be it for her game this season.

Adding to the dynamic of veterans versus returning players this season is the Extinction Island twist, which looms over the heads of every castaway equally.

Castaways who are sent home at tribal council have another surprise awaiting them as they leave the island, being presented with the choice of either continuing to play the game in a stark location known as “Extinction Island,” or give up their chance at $1 million and go home. If they choose the first option, they will play on with almost no food or shelter as they see if they ever will receive the chance to rejoin their peers and compete for the prize money. If things get too tough, the Extinction Island castaways can drop out at any time, but will lose their shot forever.

Being presented with the choice, Reem was shocked at what lay before her, taking the route to Extinction Island without a second thought.

Probst told Us Weekly ahead of the premiere of the major twist, “I’m a fan of the losers’ bracket. I like the second chance. I like the underdog. I like telling the winner, ‘If you’re so good, beat me again.’”

He continued of undermining the tribal council ruling, “It’s not a right or wrong. I totally respect people thinking this breaks the rules, I just don’t agree. The idea is to try to go deeper with the show. I’m curious why people are playing Survivor. Why come out here and do this to yourself? I think Extinction Island will do this.”

It’s certainly no cake walk on Extinction Island, he continued, “On Survivor, the worst day is when you don’t have a challenge because you have to sit there. On Extinction Island, there are no challenges, no rewards, no fried chicken. You have rice and time. You’re going to lose your mind out there.”

Survivor airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo credit: CBS