‘Survivor: Edge of Extinction’ Castaways Revealed

CBS announced the cast for Survivor: Edge of Extinction on Thursday, ahead of the new season’s debut in late February. The season will include 18 castaways, including four returning players battling for $1 million.
The castaways will be split into two tribes, the Manu Tribe and the Kama Tribe, who will compete each week to avoid heading to a Tribal Council to vote a member out. After each castaway is cast away, they are given the opportunity to leave for good, or try another chance at the $1 million prize.
If the player chooses to keep playing, he or she is sent to Extinction Island, a barren wasteland that will test the player’s endurance. They will be stuck there until the producers give them an opportunity to come back. If living on the island proves to be too much, they can raise a white flag and leave Survivor.
“As we continue to evolve the show, it’s really important to us that we continue to see how far we can take this experiment,” host and executive producer Jeff Probst told The Hollywood Reporter. “We’ve done a lot in the last few years about gameplay and advantages and twists and really wanting players to come in and play strategically. Lately, it’s also been occurring to me that we should try to get a little deeper psychologically, a little deeper spiritually. Let’s see how far people want to go. Is there a possibility of the spiritual death and rebirth that you seek in life, where you realize something deeper about yourself?”
Details of what life will be like on the isolated island are still unknown. Fans will have to tune in on Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.
Meet the 18 castaways competing in the new season.
Photo credit: Robert Voets/CBS
Dan “The Wardog” DaSilva (Manu Tribe)
Age: 38
Hometown: Ossining, New York
Current Residence: Los Angeles, California
Occupation: Law Student/Former Military
Reem Daly (Manu Tribe)
Age: 46
Hometown: Fairfax, Virginia
Current Residence: Ashburn, Virginia
Occupation: Sales
Rick Devens (Manu Tribe)
Age: 33
Hometown: Blacksburg, Virginia
Current Residence: Macon, Georgia
Occupation: Morning News Anchor
Wendy Diaz (Manu Tribe)
Age: 25
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Current Residence: Bell, California
Occupation: Small Business Owner
Lauren O’Connell (Manu Tribe)
Age: 21
Hometown: Bakersfield, California
Current Residence: Waco, Texas
Occupation: Baylor University Student
Keith Sowell (Manu Tribe)
Age: 19
Hometown: Fayetteville, North Carolina
Current Residence: Durham, North Carolina
Occupation: Pre-Med Student
Chris Underwood (Manu Tribe)
Age: 25
Hometown: Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Current Residence: Greenville, South Carolina
Occupation: District Sales Manager
David Wright (Manu Tribe)
Age: 44
Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Current Residence: Sherman Oaks, California
Occupation: Television Writer
Previous Season: Millennials vs. Gen-X
Kelley Wentworth (Manu Tribe)
Age: 31
Hometown: Ephrata, Washington
Current Residence: Seattle, Washington
Occupation: Marketing Manager
Previous Seasons: Second Chance, San Juan del Sur
Joe Anglim (Kama Tribe)
Age: 29
Hometown: Chandler, Arizona
Current Residence: Ogden, Oregon
Occupation: Multimedia Artist
Previous Seasons: Worlds Apart, Second Chance
Aubry Bracco (Kama Tribe)
Age: 32
Hometown: Hampton Falls, New Hampshire
Current Residence: Los Angeles, California
Occupation: Marketing Director
Previous Seasons: Kaoh Rong, Game Changers
Victoria Baamonde (Kama Tribe)
Age: 23
Hometown: Bronx, New York
Current Residence: Bronx, New York
Occupation: Waitress
Ron Clark (Kama Tribe)
Age: 46
Hometown: Chocowinity, North Carolina
Current Residence: Atlanta, Georgia
Occupation: Teacher at Ron Clark Academy
Julia Carter (Kama Tribe)
Age: 24
Hometown: Hazeltown, Pennsylvania
Current Residence: Bethesda, Maryland
Occupation: Medical Assistant
Eric Hafemann (Kama Tribe)
Age: 34
Hometown: Chicago, Illinois
Current Residence: Livermore, California
Occupation: Firefighter
Aurora McCreary (Kama Tribe)
Age: 32
Hometown: Pensacola, Florida
Current Residence: Orlando, Florida
Occupation: Divorce Lawyer
Julie Rosenberg (Kama Tribe)
Age: 46
Hometown: Baltimore, Maryland
Current Residence: New York, New York
Occupation: Toymaker
Gavin Whitson (Kama Tribe)
Age: 23
Hometown: Erwin, Tennessee
Current Residence: Erwin, Tennessee
Occupation: YMCA Program Director