‘Survivor: Edge of Extinction’ Castaways Revealed

CBS announced the cast for Survivor: Edge of Extinction on Thursday, ahead of the new season’s debut in late February. The season will include 18 castaways, including four returning players battling for $1 million.

The castaways will be split into two tribes, the Manu Tribe and the Kama Tribe, who will compete each week to avoid heading to a Tribal Council to vote a member out. After each castaway is cast away, they are given the opportunity to leave for good, or try another chance at the $1 million prize.

If the player chooses to keep playing, he or she is sent to Extinction Island, a barren wasteland that will test the player’s endurance. They will be stuck there until the producers give them an opportunity to come back. If living on the island proves to be too much, they can raise a white flag and leave Survivor.

“As we continue to evolve the show, it’s really important to us that we continue to see how far we can take this experiment,” host and executive producer Jeff Probst told The Hollywood Reporter. “We’ve done a lot in the last few years about gameplay and advantages and twists and really wanting players to come in and play strategically. Lately, it’s also been occurring to me that we should try to get a little deeper psychologically, a little deeper spiritually. Let’s see how far people want to go. Is there a possibility of the spiritual death and rebirth that you seek in life, where you realize something deeper about yourself?”

Details of what life will be like on the isolated island are still unknown. Fans will have to tune in on Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Meet the 18 castaways competing in the new season.

Photo credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Dan “The Wardog” DaSilva (Manu Tribe)

Age: 38

Hometown: Ossining, New York

Current Residence: Los Angeles, California

Occupation: Law Student/Former Military

Reem Daly (Manu Tribe)

Age: 46

Hometown: Fairfax, Virginia

Current Residence: Ashburn, Virginia

Occupation: Sales

Rick Devens (Manu Tribe)

Age: 33

Hometown: Blacksburg, Virginia

Current Residence: Macon, Georgia

Occupation: Morning News Anchor

Wendy Diaz (Manu Tribe)

Age: 25

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Current Residence: Bell, California

Occupation: Small Business Owner

Lauren O’Connell (Manu Tribe)

Age: 21

Hometown: Bakersfield, California

Current Residence: Waco, Texas

Occupation: Baylor University Student

Keith Sowell (Manu Tribe)

Age: 19

Hometown: Fayetteville, North Carolina

Current Residence: Durham, North Carolina

Occupation: Pre-Med Student

Chris Underwood (Manu Tribe)

Age: 25

Hometown: Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Current Residence: Greenville, South Carolina

Occupation: District Sales Manager

David Wright (Manu Tribe)

Age: 44

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Current Residence: Sherman Oaks, California

Occupation: Television Writer

Previous Season: Millennials vs. Gen-X

Kelley Wentworth (Manu Tribe)

Age: 31

Hometown: Ephrata, Washington

Current Residence: Seattle, Washington

Occupation: Marketing Manager

Previous Seasons: Second Chance, San Juan del Sur

Joe Anglim (Kama Tribe)

Age: 29

Hometown: Chandler, Arizona

Current Residence: Ogden, Oregon

Occupation: Multimedia Artist

Previous Seasons: Worlds Apart, Second Chance

Aubry Bracco (Kama Tribe)

Age: 32

Hometown: Hampton Falls, New Hampshire

Current Residence: Los Angeles, California

Occupation: Marketing Director

Previous Seasons: Kaoh Rong, Game Changers

Victoria Baamonde (Kama Tribe)

Age: 23

Hometown: Bronx, New York

Current Residence: Bronx, New York

Occupation: Waitress

Ron Clark (Kama Tribe)

Age: 46

Hometown: Chocowinity, North Carolina

Current Residence: Atlanta, Georgia

Occupation: Teacher at Ron Clark Academy

Julia Carter (Kama Tribe)

Age: 24

Hometown: Hazeltown, Pennsylvania

Current Residence: Bethesda, Maryland

Occupation: Medical Assistant

Eric Hafemann (Kama Tribe)

Age: 34

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

Current Residence: Livermore, California

Occupation: Firefighter

Aurora McCreary (Kama Tribe)

Age: 32

Hometown: Pensacola, Florida

Current Residence: Orlando, Florida

Occupation: Divorce Lawyer

Julie Rosenberg (Kama Tribe)

Age: 46

Hometown: Baltimore, Maryland

Current Residence: New York, New York

Occupation: Toymaker

Gavin Whitson (Kama Tribe)

Age: 23

Hometown: Erwin, Tennessee

Current Residence: Erwin, Tennessee

Occupation: YMCA Program Director