‘Survivor’ Contest ‘Hates the Outside,’ and Twitter Has Words

On Wednesday night’s episode of Survivor: Heroes v. Healers v. Hustlers, one contestant made fans cringe when she revealed she was not a fan of the outdoors.

Simone Nguyen, a 25-year-old New York City resident, told her fellow members of the red “Yawa” tribe that she “hates the outside.” She also made remarks about there not being any air condition on the island, which is located in Fiji’s Mamanuca Islands.

“I come from the city,” she later said. “I’ve never been camping before.”

This rubbed many viewers the wrong way because the entire show takes place in the outdoors. Many wondered why she would audition for a show like Survivor with that mindset.

“Whiner girl (who) hates the outside chose the wrong show to be on!” fan Lisa Burkinshaw wrote.

Fan Andre Triplett wrote, “I hate the outside, too. That’s why I would do Big Brother and not the one where you have to be outside.”

It seemed like her fellow contestants didn’t like her view either, because she was later voted off the island.

Survivor: Heroes v. Healers v. Hustlers airs Wednesdays on at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.

Photo Credit: CBS / Timothy Kuratek