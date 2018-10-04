‘Survivor’ Castaway Jessica Peet Talks Her Devastating Blindside

Survivor: David vs. Goliath is off to dramatic start, with castaway Jessica Peet being sent home Wednesday in not only the first tribal council of the season, but the first blindside.

Peet, 19, was a member of the David Tribe, which in Wednesday’s episode of the CBS show, lost by a landslide to the Goliath Tribe in the immunity challenge.

And while she led what she thought was a successful campaign to oust Lyrsa Torres, whom she branded a “weak” competitor, there was a counter-campaign to get rid of her she never saw coming.

Peet talked to Us Weekly Thursday about her game plan heading into the vote, as well as her thoughts when her time on the show was ended so abruptly.

“It seems that the common consensus with everybody is that it all happened within five to 10 minutes before we left for tribal,” Peet said. “I had no idea. I went into tribal, and why would I have any idea? Why would I have any clue? I didn’t see any of those conversations happening. Whenever I said it was a blindside, it genuinely was a blindside. I genuinely had no idea that it was coming.”

She especially was shocked by tribe mate Nick Wilson’s betrayal.

“Nick and I had good conversations on multiple occasions,” she said. “That was the person that I looked back at whenever they read the votes and I knew someone voted for me, I looked back at him. Davie was like, ‘Wasn’t me, baby girl. I knew it wasn’t Davie, and then I looked at Nick and whenever I looked at Nick, he gave me this soft smile and kind of shook his head ‘yes,’ like, ‘Yeah, I’m sorry I voted for you.’ And I just felt so mad, for lack of a better word. I just felt so angry.”

Watching the episode back Wednesday, Peet was totally blown away by how the tides turned against her, especially when it came to Gabby Pascuzzi, who became an integral vote against Peet after becoming paranoid that she was the actual target, not Torres.

“I think one of the most surprising things was just the conversation that I had with Gabby and Bi [Nguyen] while we were on the beach area, just seeing that Gabby wasn’t satisfied with what I was giving her,” Peet said. “It’s obviously frustrating because had I known that, I definitely would’ve tried to give her more, but ultimately watching that back, there’s a feeling of overwhelming frustration knowing that just one conversation kind of snowballed into me getting voted out.”

She also addressed the lie about her age, having told her fellow tribe members that she was three years older than her 19 years.

“I went in thinking I was going to say I was older because I feel like whenever someone hears something that has a ‘teen’ in it, you automatically are just like, ‘What the heck?’” she explained. “I did not want to go in and have people underestimate me because I know this game. I’ve been watching this show literally my whole life. Survivor‘s been on for 19 years, and I am 19 years old and I’ll be 20. … I think it worked very well.”

Survivor airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo credit: CBS