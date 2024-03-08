'Summer House' Star Gets Hit by Car While Biking in New York City

Season 8 newcomer West Wilson said he is "gonna feel it in my hip tomorrow" after a driver crashed into his bicycle while he was on his way to a dentist appointment.

Summer House newcomer West Wilson just crossed a not-so-fun event off his New York City bucket list: getting hit by a car. In a March 6 TikTok video, the 28-year-old Bravo star, who only recently moved from Missouri to the Big Apple, told his fans that he is "all good" after he was hit by a car while riding his bike.

"Everyone has New York firsts, you know, and I scratched one off the bucket list today. I was hit by a car while biking," Wilson began the clip, explaining that he was on his way to a dentist appointment when the accident happened. According to Wilson, he was "going through a green [light] in the bike lane and this dude just turned left and I, like, braked hard and let my hips and torso eat the hood of his car."

Since he was already running late to his dentist appointment, Wilson told his fans he "popped up" from the pavement and "was like, 'Your hood's cool. I'm cool.'" Wilson added of the driver, "Poor guy was about to start crying. So f—ing whatever." He told his fans that anticipated feeling "it in my hip tomorrow, but, I mean, fun experience, I suppose. We're all good."

The Bravo star's video, which he captioned, "prioritize dental health," saw a flood of comments from Summer House fans shocked by the story. Commenting on the clip, one person wrote, "Stay safe West we need you to keep carrying Summer house on your back for many seasons to come." Another person commented, "Missouri represent!!'Glad you are ok!" A third person said, "You have a great energy! love that they brought you on summer house," with others warning Wislon to "BE CAREFUL we need you."

Originally from Columbia, Missouri, Wilson, who is the son of the son of an OBGYN and a cattle rancher, lived in Montana for four years before moving to New York City. He spent one of his first summers in the city in the Hamptons for Summer House Season 8, which premiered on Feb. 22. The hit Bravo series follows a group of nine friends who share a summer house in the Hamptons town of Southampton, New York. Wilson grabbed plenty of attention when he began pursing co-star Ciara Miller, who admitted that Wilson "is impressing me...it's nice to meet a guy who is actually inquisitive about my life."

New episodes of Summer House air Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.