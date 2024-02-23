'Summer House: Martha's Vineyard' Returns for Season 2 - Get a First Look

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard is back with a brand new season filled with brand new drama. The Bravo series returns for its second season on Sunday, March 24, following 10 young Black professionals and entrepreneurs as they come together for an epic summer on Martha's Vineyard, one of the first beach destinations in the U.S. that allowed Black people to vacation and purchase property.

Returning for another summer season are Nick Arrington, Jasmine Ellis Cooper, Jordan Emanuel, Bria Fleming, Shanice Henderson, Amir Lancaster, Preston Mitchum, Summer Marie Thomas and Alex Tyree, and they'll be joined by newcomer Noelle Hughley. But as everyone comes together for a fun summer, will fractured friendships kill the carefree vibe?

Jasmine returns this season with "a big secret" and without her husband Silas Cooper, who is serving overseas in the U.S. military. But while Jasmine is looking for a "hot girl summer," Bravo teases that the growing distance between her and her housemates, especially Jordan, "puts a damper on her plans." Jordan, meanwhile has been going through a "stressful health battle" and while she's looking for a fun summer, she hasn't spoken with Jasmine in months, making things more than a little awkward.

Amir is also changing things up this summer, as he's off the market and hoping for his new love Natalie to bond with the rest of the house "despite their reservations about her." When Natalie starts getting blamed as the start of drama in the house, however, Amir is torn over whether to believe his friends or his girlfriend.

Preston's summer is bound to be an emotional one after the loss of his estranged father. With the support of Jordan, Shanice and Summer, he's trying to have another "epic" vacation with his friends, and "refuses to let his hot and cold relationship with Bria kill his vibe." Bria, meanwhile, has vowed to stay out of the mess this summer, but all bets are off when significant others in the house flare tempers. Shanice is likewise trying to have nothing but good times this summer, but "when the scandal surrounding Shanice's ex resurfaces yet again, we see another side to this fun and carefree Playmate."

Alex finds himself in the middle of an "awkward love triangle" after a "fling with a housemate" puts him in an uncomfortable position. Meanwhile, Summer's "murky" flirtation with Alex may become even more confusing when her friend Noelle enters the house and has feelings for Alex. And Nick's loyalty to his girlfriend Tasia is called into question as "this Southern gentleman must fight to defend his reputation while keeping his dignity intact."

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard returns for Season 2 with a supersized premiere on Sunday, March 24 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. New episodes will stream the next day on Peacock.