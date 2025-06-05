‘Summer House’ Star Reveals Exit From Show After 7 Years

Paige DeSorbo is leaving Summer House behind after seven seasons.

The Bravo star, 32, announced Thursday on her Instagram Story that she would not be returning to Summer House for Season 10 following the conclusion of the Season 9 reunion.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I have a little life update for you: I’ve made the decision not to return to Summer House,” she began.

“Being part of this show has been one of the most rewarding chapters of my life — the friendships, the drama, the giggles, all unforgettable,” the Giggly Squad co-host continued. “You’ve seen me grow up over these last 7 summers. I’ll always be beyond grateful for the memories, the community, and the opportunities this wild ride has brought me. But like all good things (and some bad decisions), it’s time for this chapter to close.”

(Photo by: Noam Galai/BRAVO)

She concluded, “To my castmates, the fans, and my NBCU family: thank you. I never could’ve imagined what this journey would turn into — and how many of you would be along for the ride. And you haven’t seen the last of me, I promise. So much more to do together, but for now you know you can always find me and [cat] Daphne in my bed.”

DeSorbo joined Summer House in Season 3 alongside Hannah Berner, who has co-hosted the popular Giggly Squad podcast with her since 2020.

Berner, 33, exited Summer House following Season 5, but the two went on to take their podcast on a 60-city tour just last year in addition to the release of their bestselling book, How to Giggle: A Guide to Taking Life Less Seriously.

In addition to Summer House, DeSorbo appeared on two seasons of Winter House as well as numerous episodes of Southern Charm with her now-ex, Craig Conover. DeSorbo and the Sewing Down South founder started dating in 2021 and quickly became a Bravo fan-favorite couple before their split just after Thanksgiving 2024.

DeSorbo revealed on Season 9 of Summer House that the success of her podcast tour and her focus on her career caused tension with Conover.

“If any 32-year-old man said, ‘You know what? Actually, I’m going to focus on my career for a couple more years.’ The response would be, ‘He’s got a good head on his shoulders. He really knows what he’s doing,’” DeSorbo said on the Bravo show. “But when it’s a woman, they’re like, ‘That’s scary.’ I’m not standing on the side of, ‘I don’t want children and I hate men. I never want to get married.’ I want to get married. I want to have a baby. I can’t wait for that part of my life, but I want to do it when I want to do it, and I want to do it with the person I want to do it with.”