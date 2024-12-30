Summer House‘s Paige DeSorbo and Southern Charm‘s Craig Conover have broken up after three years of dating.

The Giggly Squad podcast host, 32, announced the split on the Monday, Dec. 30 episode of her show with Hannah Berner, saying, “Craig and I have decided to no longer be together.”

Getting emotional, the Bravo star admitted that talking about her breakup was “weird,” but that she still had nothing but “love” for her Winter House co-star. “I love him, I think he loves me,” she explained. “I think we will remain friends. No one did anything. It wasn’t a bad thing. I think we both were just being really mature and saying what we want and what we didn’t want, and I think that’s extremely powerful to be able to voice how you’re feeling in real time and what you want for your future.”

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Variety via Getty Images)

DeSorbo didn’t elaborate on the reasons for her split from Conover but said they both have grown and changed “a lot” over the “very transformative” last few years. “I have so much love and respect for Craig. I think he is one of the best people I’ve met in my entire life,” she said. “I will remain the biggest fan for him and want the best for him, and he truly will get the best, because he is the best. But, with that said, I think it is the right decision for both of us.”

Navigating her breakup in the public eye is “very sad” and “awkward,” said DeSorbo, who maintained rumors that surfaced earlier this year claiming she and Conover had split and were waiting until their Bravo shows aired to come clean were false. “No one can tell me what to do,” she said. “The network has power, but they don’t have that much power. So, that was not a real thing. Rumors of us breaking up months ago again, also, not a real thing.”

(Photo by Udo Salters/Getty Images)

DeSorbo didn’t share the exact timing of her breakup, but the two reality stars recently shared photos from their joint Thanksgiving celebration at Conover’s parent’s home in New York.

The former couple separated on good terms, DeSorbo reiterated. “He’s definitely the best boyfriend I’ve ever had, like, I can truly say that,” she insisted. “He was a great boyfriend, and he did everything correct, and he never made me feel insecure or anything like that, so it almost is harder when no one’s done anything to be mad about, and that’s hard.”