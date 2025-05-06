‘Summer House’s West Wilson Reveals the Reunion Advice He Gave Jesse Solomon (Exclusive)

Summer House star West Wilson had a few pointers for his pal Jesse Solomon when it came to handling his first reunion in the hot seat.

“I obviously came from the place where I was like, ‘The reunion can do you a lot of favors or not do you a lot, so just be ready to roll for that,’” Wilson told PopCulture.com following the April 24 Season 9 reunion taping, while discussing his partnership with Pedigree.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Wilson is no stranger to taking some reunion heat, joking that it was “impossible for [him] to do worse” during this year’s reunion than he did during Season 8’s — which featured a heated conversation about the end of his relationship with housemate Ciara Miller.



When it comes to the backlash Solomon is facing for his recent on-camera split from Lexi Wood, Wilson said his friend was in a bit of a different situation going into the reunion than he had experienced.

West Wilson and Jesse Solomon attend IHG Hotels & Resorts’ US Open Grand Slam Social on August 21, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for IHG)

“His is different because his [relationship] is kind of crumbling in real time on the show, whereas my first relationship [with Miller], I feel like was kind of more of a bomb drop, which I think played into a lot of how people reacted,” Wilson explained. “So his is a little bit different, but they’ll figure it out.”

He added, “I would be lying to you if I, you know, I didn’t love being on the other side of it and just letting them do whatever they want to do and see what happens. I needed to break this summer, as you can tell.”

Wilson spent much of Season 9 “licking [his] wounds” from his split from Miller and the subsequent backlash, admitting he felt like he was trying to be “as non-invasive as possible” and “respectful” of his ex, which he thinks led to him seeming “kind of quiet and a little like not myself” at the start of the summer.



Looking forward to another possible summer in the Hamptons, however, Wilson is ready to send it fully once again. “Now that my first relationship from my first summer is pretty much rear-view mirror at this point,” he said, “[this summer will] be healthy and nice for me.”

The reality star is also excited to bond with some of his housemates in a totally new way. “I am genuinely curious what single Paige [DeSorbo] will be like. I’ve only known her dating Craig [Conover],” Wilson said in reference to the Bravo couple’s 2024 breakup. “So I am very, very intrigued what that means for her — like will she go out more? I have no clue, and that will be fun if she does go out more.”

courtesy of pedigree

Summer House fans looking for an early taste of summer can mark their calendars for Saturday, May 17, when Wilson will be hosting a hot dog stand in New York City’s Central Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to celebrate Pedigree’s Sauce for All Dogs campaign in what the reality personality called “a fun day for flavor.”

Pet parents will be able to enjoy a hot dog of their own as their dogs enjoy kibble topped with Pedigree’s Drizzlers Sauce. “It’s basically a condiment for our lovely dogs,” said Wilson, who considers himself a “condiment enthusiast.” The Bravo star continued, “I think it would be crazy to leave dogs out of the condiment world, you know?”

Pet parents who can’t attend can also enter to win a limited-time sWAG kit sweepstakes through Sunday, May 18. Get more details here.

Summer House airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo and is available to stream next day on Peacock.