'Summer House: Martha's Vineyard': Jasmine Ellis Cooper and Silas Cooper Share How Their Marriage Led to 'A Lot of Tension' in the House (Exclusive)

Pack your bags and get ready for a lot of fun – and a lot of drama – as Summer House: Martha's Vineyard stars Jasmine Ellis Cooper and Silas Cooper take Bravo fans inside their annual trip to the vacation spot of the stars. Prior to Sunday's premiere of the brand new Summer House spinoff show, the newlyweds sat down with PopCulture.com to tease just how "lit" this summer is going to get – even when there's "war" in the house.

Jasmine and Silas go way back with Martha's Vineyard. Not only is the island south of Cape Cod in Massachusetts the place where Silas asked his now-wife to be his girlfriend, but the couple has now been making the trek every year with their friends for nearly a decade. "It's full circle," Silas told PopCulture. "For me, I've been going since I was 22 when I could only afford a hotel room with all four guys in there. And like ... a box of pizza." Jasmine noted that having Bravo cameras following their friend group this time around "took some getting used to," but with everything happening in the house, the novelty quickly faded to the background.

Accompanying Jasmine and Silas on their Martha's Vineyard trip in the Bravo show's first season are Nick Arrington, Jordan Emanuel, Shanice Henderson, Amir Lancaster, Jason Lyke, Preston Mitchum, Summer Marie Thomas, Alex Tyree, Bria Fleming and her dog Milo. With relationships old and new being forged, it wasn't all fun and games in the house.

"I think there was a lot of tension with us being the only kind of married couple in the house, just, 'Do we treat Jasmine different now? Do we treat Silas different?'" Jasmine explained. "I think just being a couple months off of our wedding and [Silas] being away for half a year for training for the military, it just was an adjustment for everybody." She added, "But I think the intent was to have a great time, which was accomplished, but it was a rough and bumpy road along the way."

Silas agreed, "When you put that many personalities in the house, it is bound to happen. There's going to be drama, there's going to be some fun. I think what [Jasmine] said about just being so brand new to our routine as a married couple and then introducing 10 other people to it is just like, oh my God." Jasmine added, "We're all so different. Each and every one of us has a different background, different personality traits, but we have our moments when we come together and we have our moments when ... it's war in the house. So just know that that's life. And that is the epitome of a vacation."

As an avid Bravo fan, Jasmine is "so excited" to be a part of the same network as her favorites on The Real Housewives of Potomac and The Real Housewives of Atlanta: "I think [viewers] are going to have a great time feeling like they're there in the house with us," she said. Summer House: Martha's Vineyard premieres on May 7 at 9 p.m. ET following the Season 15 premiere of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Catch all new episodes the next day on Peacock.