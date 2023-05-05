'Summer House: Martha's Vineyard': Bria Fleming Teases Dog Drama Ahead of Bravo Premiere (Exclusive)

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard star Bria Fleming is getting out ahead of the dog drama. Prior to Sunday's premiere of the brand new Summer House spinoff show, the Bravo star opened up to PopCulture.com about some of the drama to come concerning her dog Milo and teasing a roller coaster of a summer to come.

Making her way up to Martha's Vineyard for the first time, Fleming admitted it was "a little nerve-racking" going into the summer house with friends old and new – Jasmine Ellis Cooper, Silas Cooper, Nick Arrington, Jordan Emanuel, Shanice Henderson, Amir Lancaster, Jason Lyke, Preston Mitchum, Summer Marie Thomas and Alex Tyree.

The summer was filled with both fun and drama – in part due to Milo. "The toughest [person] to get along with this summer would have to be Jasmine," she told PopCulture. "And the drama was wrapped around my dog coming, which they knew he was coming. But some people like to forget things." The whole issue was "blown out of proportion," Fleming continued. "We're on vacation and we should be having a good time, not bickering over a little puppy that's well-behaved and well-trained coming into the home. He's not bothering anybody." But while the cast had their "difficult moments" over the summer, Fleming assured fans that "at the end of the summer, everyone is cool. We're still in touch. We're very respectful of each other," but maybe "not besties."

Fleming is also looking forward to showing another side of herself to Bravo viewers. "I'm very private with my life, and people only know me through Instagram or through TikTok, but they don't really know much about me. And during the series, you get to see me in every way possible," she explained. "Waking up early in the morning without makeup, my hair messy; me being glamorous; me crying; me drunk. So you get to go through the motion of all these different, I guess, versions of Bria."

"And it's fun because people can see that I am human. I'm not perfect and this is my life, and I'm putting

it out to the world, on vacation with my friends," she continued. "...And we go through normal things, and the jealousy, and the hate, and the drama. So they get to see everything." Summer House: Martha's Vineyard premieres on May 7 at 9 p.m. ET following the Season 15 premiere of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Catch all new episodes the next day on Peacock.