Stephanie Pratt Claims She Won’t Film ‘The Hills’ Revival Season 2 After Heated Rant

Stephanie Pratt’s future on The Hills: New Beginnings hangs in the balance after the MTV personality went on a heated rant against brother Spencer Pratt, sister-in-law Heidi Montag and co-star Audrina Patridge. In response to a fan asking if she would appear on on Season 2, she responded simply, “no.”

The simple admission came not long after Stephanie took to Instagram with a lengthy rant, in which she called out her “evil siblings” and revealing she had moved back to London.

“Spencer often screamed that everyone hates me, is fake nice to me and to go back to London because no one wants me here,” she wrote. “[Oh my God] and Heidi- I have no words for how evil you truly are- you had no choice to admit all of the lies you’ve been spewing about me was for a magazine cover and for real WE ALL KNOW WHAT YOU DID 10 years ago. You awful human being- and to your BEST FRIEND? You are truly a hideous person. No wonder you don’t have 1 friend (your nanny doesn’t count- you pay her).”

While Stephanie thanked Justin Bobby Brescia for being her “rock” during the reboot’s filming, she slammed co-star Audrina Patridge for spreading what she called a lie about the two hooking up.

“No one plays a better victim than you,” Stephanie wrote. “([Oh my God] you actually should go into acting)!!! Ughhh and all the months you spent trying to get all of the girls against me… I mean thats Speidi’s job!!! Truth: I did not watch last nights episode Bc I didn’t want to re-live my ‘friend’ attacking my character & making up lies about me when I have ALWAYS been a good friend to you.”

Stephanie ended her scathing post by congratulating the series’ Season 2 renewal, which was announced by MTV the day prior, making it unclear as to if she will return to film alongside her co-stars after all.

The Hills: New Beginnings airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on MTV.

