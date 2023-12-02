Star-Studded Primetime Game Show Set for CBS, Streaming on Paramount+

CBS will be airing a special primetime presentation of the game show Byron Allen Presents Funny You Should Ask on Dec. 9. According to TheWrap, the special will air four half-hour episodes from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET and feature a star-studded lineup that includes Byron Allen, Adam Carolla, Whitney Cummings, Vivica Fox, Billy Gardell, Jamie Kennedy, Natasha Leggero, Jon Lovitz, Jeff Ross, and Sheryl Underwood.

Originally launched in 2017, Funny You Should Ask is hosted by Jon Kelley. The series features contestants asking a panel of comedians questions, who try to give funny answers. The bigger the laughs, the bigger the cash. The series has been airing in syndication and has featured a variety of celebrities and comedians. Produced and distributed by Allen Media Group, the special will also be streaming live on Paramount+.

In a statement, Allen said that "Funny You Should Ask is the perfect comedy game show for the entire family The world needs laughs now more than ever." He isn't wrong about that. It's always good to have some laughs every now and then. Especially with the holidays coming up, Funny You Should Ask seems like the perfect game show to bring the whole family together. The series will be taking up four full hours next Saturday night, meaning there is plenty to go around.

Funny You Should Ask is the latest addition on CBS' strike-proof fall 2023 schedule. The network, like many, had to make some changes to its initial schedule due to the strikes. With repeats of some fan-favorite shows, unscripted series, and even some acquired ones, CBS was able to keep its schedule still pretty full. With the strikes over, midseason schedules are finally being released. CBS' 2024 midseason lineup is filled to the brim with returning favorites and even a few new shows.

It's likely Funny You Should Ask won't be the final surprise on CBS' schedule, and might not even be the last one of the year. Fans will just have to wait and see what could be the next surprise presentation on the network. In the meantime, don't miss the special primetime presentation of Byron Allen Presents Funny You Should Ask next Saturday, Dec. 9 beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The series will also be streaming live on Paramount+.