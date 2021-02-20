'The Hills' Alum Heidi Montag Flaunts Curves in New Photos Confirming Desire for Second Baby

✖

Heidi Montag has built her career on public opinion, and she isn't slowing down. Montag recently shared a workout shot on her Instagram, explaining that she and husband Spencer Pratt were trying for their second child. She also offered up a statement about the importance of body positivity. Montag reveals that there has been a lot of speculation about her recent weight gain, which she addressed on Twitter in a pregnancy denial. "No I am not pregnant yet. Just a little overweight," she tweeted. However, she isn't letting the conversation about her body get her down.

"I love my body!" Montag wrote. "Many people have been speculating and commenting about my weight. I am not pregnant(not yet). I think that is partially where some of these comments have been coming from because people know that we are in the process of trying. I also weigh more than I ever have but I am also stronger than I have ever been. I refuse to be [body shamed]! I love [food] and [wine]! I am going to enjoy my life!"

The Hills alum has opened up about the importance of motherhood in her life in the past, ever since the birth of her son Gunner in 2017. Montag admitted on The Hills: New Beginnings that being a mom did cause some "severe anxiety." Montag told Paper in 2018 that she didn't have a nanny for Gunner because she was "not ready to share him."

"It's weird to think I was a person before Gunner," she admitted. "I've always wanted a family. I've been with Spencer for 11 years now, so I told him, 'You had me alone for 10 straight years.' We have a great marriage, and it was the perfect time for us to move into this next chapter."

Heidi told Paper that she felt like her true purpose in life was to be a mother. "Gunner's given me a whole new strength that I didn't know," Montag said. "I feel like I am stronger than I've ever been emotionally. At the end of the day, I'm his mom, and that's my main priority."