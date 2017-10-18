Spencer Pratt Reignites Lauren Conrad Feud by Commenting on Her Baby’s Halloween Costume

MTV villain and new father Spencer Pratt is bringing back a vintage reality TV feud from the mid-aughts, dissing former cast mate Lauren Conrad’s baby’s Halloween costume on Twitter.

This little lamb had his first trip to the pumpkin patch today 🎃 A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Oct 12, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT

The new chapter of the Pratt’s feud with Conrad began last week, when Conrad posted a picture of her infant son Liam dressed as a lamb in a pumpkin patch. “This little lamb had his first trip to the pumpkin patch today,” the lifestyle blogger wrote.

Soon after, fashion publication Who What Wear tweeted out a link to the picture asking readers, “Could Lauren Conrad have picked a cuter Halloween costume for her baby?”

“yes,” Pratt tweeted simply in response.

Fans and publications such as Vogue Australia immediately jumped on Pratt’s trolling of Conrad, but the Celebrity Big Brother alum didn’t back down from his original comment.

im jus saying she tech could have picked cuter — Pratt Daddy (@spencerpratt) October 15, 2017

No I just answered the question the tweet asked — Pratt Daddy (@spencerpratt) October 17, 2017

She hasn’t picked baby Halloween costume — Pratt Daddy (@spencerpratt) October 16, 2017

Anyone who watched The Hills knows how much trouble Pratt likes to stir up, and it appears the years haven’t changed him much. But although LC has yet to respond to the Halloween diss, the Twitter feud appears all to be in good fun based on what Pratt wrote in response to a Bravo TV story on it.

“That @spencerpratt & @laurenconrad feud is still happening,” tweeted Bravo TV.

Pratt and his wife Heidi just had their first son Gunner Stone at the beginning of the month, while Lauren Conrad and her husband William Tell welcomed their son in July. Maybe parenthood can bring the friends all back together.