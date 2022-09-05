Spencer Pratt Explains Why He Called 'Friends' Star Lisa Kudrow the 'Worst Human'

Spencer Pratt is spilling the tea on why he dubbed Lusa Kudrow "one of the worst humans" he's ever met in a controversial TikTok. The Hills alum kept the drama going with a new TikTok he shared Saturday, in which he recalled a conversation he claims happened between the Friends star and his now-wife, Heidi Montag.

"The year was 2009 and Heidi and I were invited to our first elite A-list party. It was clear when we got there, no one wanted us there," the former MTV star began before continuing to tell the story using Kudrow's iconic character's name, Phoebe Buffay. "It was almost like we were filming for Punk'd and a camera was going to pop up, but Heidi and I didn't care as there was delicious food and an open bar."

"As we were sitting there consuming a little caviar, Phoebe approaches, which was a little shocking as no one had spoken to us at all at the party." The actress then allegedly continued to tell Montag that she "needs to get away from me as fast as possible because I'm going to murder her" and that Pratt had "the eyes of a serial killer."

Pratt said Montag wasn't sure if Kudrow was joking at first, but she realized it wasn't. "Maybe this is a bit, a skit – maybe this is a hidden camera party and why we were invited to this elite party – but no laughs," he remembered. "She just walks away, and that right there was the rudest moment I've ever encountered with a human being."

People on TikTok were quick to respond to the story, with one Friends fan joking in the comments, "That wasn't phoebe that was her twin sister Ursula." Another person chimed in, "Biggest thing I got out of this is that Lisa watched the hills," as another person elaborated, "Not for nothing, I watched the show, maybe she was 'looking out' for Heidi. We all felt bad for Heidi, you were a producer of the show too, [it] was a lot."

The Hills: New Beginnings star first teased his encounter with Kudrow last week when a fan asked him to name the rudest celebrity he'd ever met. "Oh, that's easy – Phoebe from Friends," he responded on social media. "Hands down one of the worst humans I've ever come in contact with. By far." Kudrow has yet to respond to his allegation.