Lisa Kudrow Labeled 'One of the Worst Humans' by Former Reality Star

In the wake of JoJo Siwa's criticism of Candace Cameron Bure, another reality star is tossing a former sitcom star under the bus. According to Page Six, The Hills alum Spencer Pratt took some inspiration from Siwa and posted his video about a "rude" celebrity he had met.

"Oh, that's easy. Phoebe from 'Friends,' Pratt said in his clip. "Hands down, one of the worst humans I've ever come in contact with, by far."

Pratt's revelation of Lisa Kudrow earned some praise from Real Housewives alum and vocal critic Bethenny Frankel. She agreed with The Hills alum and also shared her own experience. "That's crazy. She was on my talk show and I had a crazy experience also," Frankel said.

Those commenting on Pratt's video found it hard to believe that Kudrow would be the "worst human" in the world and pressed for him to share the full story. "If this hit[s] million plus views i will think about telling the story," Pratt said.

This follows JoJo Siwa doing the same on her TikTok, though she didn't tease more of the story. She did show a picture of her rudest meeting, revealing it was Candace Cameron Bure. While Kudrow hasn't responded to Pratt's comments, and she likely won't, Cameron Bure did reach out to Siwa because she wanted to know what happened.

As previously reported, Bure shared that she found out what moment Siwa was referring to that earned her the "rude" label. As she explains, it happened at the 2016 premiere of the Netflix sequel Fuller House. Siwa, who was 12 at the time, told the actress that she asked for a photo during the event. Bure responded and told her, "Not right now...Take pictures with other people."

Bure said finding out the reality was "crummy" and she apologized repeatedly to the young pop star and Dance Moms alum. She also made clear that the situation had changed, and that she felt silly sharing her part of the story. She was clear that it taught an important lesson to her.

"Even a 10-second trending TikTok video can do damage because our words matter and our actions matter," the Full House alum said.