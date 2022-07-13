Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Reveal Sex of Baby No. 2

In case you missed it, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag are expecting their second child together. After announcing the news in early June, the pair are revealing the sex of their second child. As Entertainment Tonight noted, Montag and Pratt are expecting another baby boy.

For the reveal, Montag and Pratt each held a cannon, which ultimately erupted with blue confetti. The couple's son, Gunner, whom they welcomed in 2017, was also on hand for the reveal. The youngster even had a blue cake at the ready for his parents. While The Hills alumni are simply grateful for a healthy baby, they were surprised to hear that they weren't having a girl. Montag said that she thought that she was pregnant with a baby girl, saying, "My whole intuition is off." As for Pratt, he said, "I wanted whatever she wanted."

Montag may have been hoping that they were going to welcome a daughter, but she's still thrilled to be having another boy. She even said that adding another boy to the family was exactly what their son Gunner was hoping for. Montag explained, "Growing up I always wanted boys and then recently, I kinda started thinking, I don't know, I kinda want a girl and having one of each. For Gunner, he really wants a brother, so, you know, ultimately I want what would be the best for him and his life."

Pratt and Montag revealed that they were expecting their second child together in early June. As they recounted to Us Weekly, they had been trying to get pregnant for 18 months before they received the happy news. Montag, who is due in December, said, "I couldn't be more excited. I don't know who I'm the most excited for – myself or Gunner or Spencer." She continued, "I just felt like something was missing. I felt like a person was missing in our family that I had this intense love for. And I kept praying about it. I'm like, if I'm not meant to have another kid – because I had accepted that at this point – I just wanted to not have that desire so strongly and I just wasn't sure if it was going to happen or not. I just get so emotional about it."