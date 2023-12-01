Former Reality TV Star Accused of Rape Gets Plea Deal

Grant Robicheaux, a reality TV star and hand surgeon, took a plea deal on Wednesday that leaves him on probation in a Fullerton, California court, related to non-sex-related charges, according to Deadline.

Robicheaux, who appeared on Bravo's 2014 reality show Online Dating Rituals of the American Male, was accused by dozens of women of drugging and assaulting them after picking them up at a bar in Orange County. There were a number of encounters that he videotaped.

Robicheaux pleaded guilty to a felony count of possessing an assault rifle and a misdemeanor count of possessing psilocybin, the outlet reported. After bouncing around from different judges and courts, the California attorney general's office ultimately prosecuted the case. Only one accuser remained, an Israeli woman named Jane Doe, who filed a sealed impact statement.

Previously, both Robicheaux, 40, and his girlfriend Cerissa Riley, 34, had been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting multiple women. A judge dismissed the two's charges in July.

There was insufficient evidence against the couple's allegations that the couple drugged and sexually assaulted two accusers, according to Orange County Superior Court Judge Michael Leversen. The couple, who had been charged with multiple rapes in Newport Beach, California, claimed to be swingers and that the acts were all consensual in nature, Deadline reported.

It was reported that prosecutors had interviewed at least 13 alleged victims. Robicheaux was charged with assaulting seven women, while Riley was charged with assaulting five.

One incident that had the state's focus occurred in April 2017. They were both charged with assault with intent to commit a sexual offense. It was alleged that Robicheaux started chatting with a female on a dating app. The pair then agreed to meet up in person at a Newport Beach restaurant. Riley accompanied them, posing as a friend.

Later on, the group went to a bar where the drink of the alleged victim was allegedly drugged. The woman, who is described as being in her 20s, allegedly woke up during the assault and went to the bathroom, where she locked herself inside until the morning.

Prosecutors claimed Robicheaux and Riley administered drugs in order to have sexual relations with a female who was incapacitated. They are also accused of allegedly giving her cocaine and PCP.

"The defendants' actions of facilitating the victim's excessive consumption of alcohol and drugs to ultimately prevent her from possessing the ability to resist sexual intercourse was the underlying motivation for their behavior," state prosecutors wrote in their motion.