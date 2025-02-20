‘Southern Hospitality’: Emmy Sharrett Doesn’t ‘Trust’ TJ Dinch in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Emmy Sharrett still has her doubts about trusting TJ Dinch amid a summer filled with cheating rumors surrounding her boyfriend, Will Kulp. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Thursday’s all-new episode of Southern Hospitality, Emmy and TJ sit down for a heart-to-heart about their friendship — but Emmy isn’t sure how long they’ll keep the peace.

Following a successful Sir Wieners launch at Republic, TJ thanks Emmy for supporting his new business endeavor, adding, “I just feel like it’s been a rough summer for us and I just wanna make sure we’re on the same page.” Emmy assures him, “We’re good,” admitting that while it’s “definitely been a rough summer” she is “of course” going to stand by him. “I mean, I bought that wiener outfit,” she jokes.

TJ then brings up something he’d heard from Southern Charm‘s Taylor Ann Green that calls his friendship with Emmy into question. “Can I ask you something?” he begins. “So last night I felt so much love and I felt like we were getting back to a better place and I really loved it. And then I woke up this morning and Taylor was like, ‘Emmy said that this is all your fault this summer. And you brought it to light.’”

Repeating, “No,” over and over again, Emmy stammers, “Literally when I left I was afraid she was gonna say something like… She was just like, ‘Oh what’s going on?’ and I was just like, ‘Oh this summer, it’s just been kind of hard.’ But I didn’t blame you. I didn’t blame you for it.”

TJ presses her, “I just wanna know that you truly believe that I wasn’t trying to conspire or come after or…” as Emmy chimes in, “I know, I know, I know.” She adds, “I don’t want you to feel a certain type of way. I don’t want you to think I think anything…” as TJ finishes, “Less of me?”

“I don’t want you to think that I think you have bad intentions or that I think you’re a bad friend,” Emmy clarifies. “You know, there’s been a lot going on. Everything aside, Sir Weiners is a perfect event to bring us back together.”

Things might seem all good between Emmy and TJ on the surface, but in a confessional, Emmy admits, “I don’t trust TJ yet. TJ will react like that [snaps]. He will fire up and attack at any minute still if it benefits him.”

The clip then flashes back two years to show TJ coming for Grace Lilly for twerking at a “family establishment,” asking her, “How much attention do you f—king need?” It then jumps to last year, when TJ accused Salley Carson of making out with Gaston Rojas ahead of her date with Joe Bradley, before concluding with a moment from just two months prior, in which TJ told Maddi Reese of dating Joe, “Once a cheater, always a cheater.”

“So at this point, yeah, I’m saying what TJ wants to hear,” Emmy continues, “Because if he wakes up on the wrong side of the f—king bed, you’re on his bad side. It is so exhausting.” As Emmy and TJ part with a hug and “I love you,” she adds again to the camera, “I don’t trust him.”

Southern Hospitality airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.