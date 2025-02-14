‘Southern Hospitality’: Molly Moore and Mia Alario Slam Grace Lilly for Hookup With a Former Cast Member (Exclusive)

Southern Hospitality‘s Mia Alario and Molly Moore are coming down hard on Grace Lilly after the bombshell revelation that she had hooked up with former castmate Oisin O’Neill amid his situationship with Maddi Reese’s roommate Eva.

After Molly called out Grace for “hurting” both Eva and Maddi during the Thursday, Feb. 13 episode of the Bravo show, she and Mia opened up to PopCulture.com about the complicated hookup dynamic they said has been fueling tension between Grace and the rest of the cast all season.

With Eva hurt by the betrayal and Maddi stuck in the middle of her two besties, Molly said she just wanted Grace to “cut the bulls—t” and own up to what she had done. “[For] Grace, it’s not clicking that she’s the root cause of [the tension] and she’s hurting a lot of people in the process,” Molly explained. “She’s playing this dumb like ‘la, la, la’ role, and using that as an excuse, and I see through it.”

Mia agreed she’s not sure why people give Grace so much leeway, “Saying like, ‘Oh, she doesn’t know. It’s just Grace.’” She went on, “I’m like, what are we talking about here? Like she’s like a grown woman. I mean, what are you talking about that she wants to sleep with Oisin after her friend is in a weird little situationship with him? There are a billion people on the planet. Why does it have to be him? … I don’t know what the f—k it is, but it’s just very gross.”

Grace Lilly on ‘WWWHL’ (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)

Molly accused Grace of having a problem with “accountability” in general, pointing to her being late for Maddi’s DJ set and her unwillingness to accept any wrongdoing surrounding her hookup with Oisin during this week’s episode.

“It’s an issue that could have been extinguished immediately with taking accountability and apologizing,” Molly pointed out, adding that even if someone doesn’t think they’re in the wrong, it’s their responsibility to “acknowledge” hurting someone’s feelings and apologize for that. “If you don’t have the emotional maturity to do that or you’re doing it on purpose, then you’re someone that I would never want to be around,” she said. “And in this case, that was Grace.”

Southern Hospitality airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

