‘Southern Hospitality’: Mia Alario, Molly Moore Weigh in on Will Kulp, Emmy Sharrett Cheating Rumors (Exclusive)

Southern Hospitality stars Mia Alario and Molly Moore don’t believe the rumors that Will Kulp is cheating on his longtime girlfriend Emmy Sharrett — but they do think he’s been putting their relationship in “horrendous situations” with his behavior at law school.

Will denied infidelity rumors once again during an explosive episode of the Bravo show that aired on Thursday, Feb. 13, with Emmy claiming he’s being sabotaged by a fellow law school student. And while the rest of the Southern Hospitality cast seemed suspect of the couple’s excuses at the time, Mia and Molly both told PopCulture.com they don’t believe Will was actually stepping out on Emmy.

“I don’t believe he cheated on her. I know him very well, I know her pretty well, and I don’t think he cheated,” Mia said. “What I do think happened is that he puts her in really horrendous situations. He continuously puts the relationship in weird territories. … If you’re doing long-distance with somebody, you don’t need to be late-night studying at the library with a girl until all hours in the morning and then walking her somewhere. Like, that doesn’t need to be happening, I’m sorry.”

Mia theorized that because Emmy hasn’t put up any “boundaries” in her relationship, when other people see Will crossing what seems like a line, “They’re like, ‘Emmy, what the f—k is going on? Like, say something to him.’”

As for Will, “He doesn’t seem to care, but then he gets upset when people question his intentions in the relationship, right? It’s a very weird dynamic,” Mia said. She went on, “I’ve known Will for a very, very long time — almost a decade now — and he’s smarter than this. So as a friend, I’m like, ‘What the f—k’s going on?’ You know, I’m like, ‘You need to lock in.’”

Mia admits that dealing with the chaos surrounding Will and Emmy’s relationship this season has “tested” her relationship with Emmy, as she’s wanted her to “put [Will] to the fire a little bit” and push back against the way he’s treating her. “It’s hard to be friends with women like that,” she explained. “I think all women can kind of agree [that] having a friend that just consistently turns a blind eye to a man who disrespects them and treats them a little s—ty? I don’t know.”

Moore chimed in, “There comes a point where it’s almost like a form of self-harm,” pointing out that even as someone who doesn’t like Emmy “at all,” it’s been “heartbreaking” watching her reactions to the questions surrounding her relationship this season. “I don’t care for her at all, but I’m like, something is wrong,” she told PopCulture.

Mia agreed, “I hate the kind of person that she’s turned into — this very reactive, overreactive person. … It really is weird and dark. And I don’t know, it doesn’t sit right with me.”

Southern Hospitality airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.






