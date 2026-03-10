‘Southern Charm’s Whitner Slagsvol Explains Salley Carson Feud Origin as He Teases Upcoming Season 11 Reunion (Exclusive)

Southern Charm‘s Whitner Slagsvol is clearing up his feud with co-star Salley Carson as he reveals where they stand today following their public back-and-forth.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Season 11 finale of Southern Charm, the Bravo star revealed to PopCulture.com that his relationship with Salley has been “mended” following a headline-making feud that sparked on Watch What Happens Live last month.

(Photos by: Michelle Watt/Bravo)

After Salley insisted that viewers didn’t know the “real” Whitner on the late-night Bravo show, Whitner responded in kind during his own WWHL appearance, saying that he was vindicated by his not looking “messy” throughout the whole season. Salley later went on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, accusing her castmate of being on “his high horse” and hoping that he wouldn’t be asked back for another season.

Now, Whitner tells PopCulture that the whole feud stemmed from a misunderstanding, as Salley “insisted” to him that her initial statement about viewers not knowing the real him was “just meant [as] objectively, it was early in the season and you just don’t know him well.”

“Which is well and good, except the entire world took it some other way,” Whitner said, admitting that he was a bit “shady” in return with his initial response.

“Then after the reunion, she was like, ‘Hey, what’s going on?’ And I’m like, ‘Well, what is going on?’” he recalled. “We had an unfortunate, I guess you could call it a game of telephone.”

Whitner recalled telling Salley that he didn’t want to “fight” with her and didn’t want to “mudsling” back at her after her podcast appearance. “If you really want to handle it that way, you’re welcome to,” he remembered saying. “But I’m not going to litigate who said what or why. I want to be your friend. I enjoyed being your friend last year, and I would like to continue being your friend.”

After an apology for the “out of pocket” things that had been said, the duo “hugged and made up and took a shot,” and are now committed to “working on [their] friendship,” with Whitner promising, “We’re in a good place right now, and I hope to keep it that way.”

(Photo by: Michelle Watt/Bravo)

The Season 11 reunion promised plenty of other confrontations as well, as Whitner told PopCulture that Craig Conover was “most in the hot seat” after the “explosive nature” of what went down on the cast trip to Mexico.

“I was very adamant to go in and hold account to those who had behaved in ways I felt [they] were not being held accountable to — not just Craig, too. I had some commentary on a few people,” he teased.

To “Craig’s credit,” Whitner said the Sewing Down South entrepreneur “took his licks very well.”

“I think everyone says everything from a good, spirited place,” he continued of the reunion’s general feeling. “No one’s sharpening any knives with the intention of actually coming for anyone. … I think even the other people who I had some commentary for, they had what they had to say back. They spoke their piece in return.”

Southern Charm airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.