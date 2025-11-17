‘Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy Calls Filming Season 11 ‘One of the Hardest Things’ She’s Ever Done (Exclusive)

Madison LeCroy wasn’t sure she’d “survive” filming the upcoming season of Southern Charm.

LeCroy opened up to PopCulture.com ahead of the Nov. 19 return of Southern Charm as part of her partnership with State Farm at BravoCon 2025, revealing that filming while pregnant with daughter Teddi was “one of the hardest things” she has ever done.

“[Filming while pregnant was] one of the hardest things that I have ever done,” said the Bravo star, who welcomed Teddi with husband Brett Randle in June. “I don’t really complain to the point where I’m like, ‘Am I going to be able to survive this?’ But I would ask myself that every day.”

LeCroy, who is also mom to 13-year-old son Hudson, added, “Also, being that pregnant in Charleston, South Carolina, in the heat with 60 extra pounds — I’m not going to do it that way the next time. I’m going to have to time it in the winter. It was bad.”

Despite the difficulties that came with filming while pregnant, LeCroy assured fans that there was “no way that [she] was going to be boring,” offering up her “voice of reason” and “a lot of opinions that nobody asked for.”

LeCroy also thinks Season 11 will be one of Southern Charm‘s “best yet.”

“I think that everyone has just evolved so much, and we’ve all become closer and like genuine friends,” she explained. “I think it’s just one of those things where you’re like, ‘Look, I’m in this, you’re in this,’ like there’s a mutual understanding and that takes time for people to like trust you and things like that. But overall, I do think that we’re all in a good place and we all love each other and just [are] having fun filming a show.”

She added of the action to come, “And obviously we know Craig [Conover] is single, and that’s all I’ll say about that.”

Madison lecroy at bravocon 2025 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, NV on Friday, November 14, 2025 (Photo by: Stephanie Diani/Bravo)

Plenty of tea will be poured — and spilled — on LeCroy’s front porch this season, which State Farm recreated at BravoCon 2025 for fans to visit in the Bravohood. “I do a lot of trash talking on the season on that front porch,” LeCroy joked.

Southern Charm Season 11 premieres Wednesday, Nov. 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. New episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.



