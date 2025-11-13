‘Southern Charm’s Craig Conover Admits Season 11 Will Be ‘Tough’ to Watch Back (Exclusive)

Craig Conover isn’t sure if he’s ready to relive the events of Southern Charm Season 11.

Conover opened up to PopCulture.com ahead of the Nov. 19 return of Southern Charm as part of his partnership with State Farm, admitting that while he’s “really excited” for people to see the “fun and flirty” new season, he’s not eager to look back on everything that went down following his split from Summer House alum Paige DeSorbo last year.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m excited for our viewer because the cameras came at a time where we were going through some serious life changes,” Conover explained. “You know, these new chapters that some of us didn’t plan on being in. I think that’s kind of life. You can’t really plan it. You can do your best to, but it’s never going to go how you think it is.”

Play video

Cameras went up as Conover was working through if he was ready to date again after his split from DeSorbo, and the Sewing Down South founder said fans will find him “navigating life by myself after having someone next to me for three years.”

It’s that kind of “vulnerability” that makes the season “a little stressful” for him. “I think it was a very challenging time in my life, and it’ll be tough to kind of relive that,” he confessed.

“I’m not always going to handle everything perfectly,” he continued, joking, “Well, I think we all know that I’m not going to handle things perfectly. I can be reactive. And it’s just about being better than you were a month ago. I think that’s my main goal.”

Conover is one of several Southern Charm stars who will be attending BravoCon 2025 in Las Vegas this weekend, and fans can catch up with him — and bring home a piece of Charleston — in the immersive State Farm Bravohood fan experience.

Fans who visit Conover’s Outdoor Sewing Studio in the Bravohood can create custom Sewing Down South-inspired keepsakes with the studio’s sewing and embroidery stations — a tribute to the people who have been on Conover’s sewing journey with him for about a decade now.

(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)

“The Bravohood is, for me, bringing it all full circle,” he told PopCulture. “It’s one thing to be able to come to my store or to watch on television, but to make something with me or from our satellite sewing studio is really great.”



Conover said he’s looking forward to “bridging that parasocial relationship gap” with fans at BravoCon this year as he relishes in the “shared positivity” of coming face-to-face with people who have watched him on television for years.

The Bravo star has met so many people who make Southern Charm a family tradition or who have used the show to get them through tough times. “So many people have escaped through watching our silly antics and trying to navigate life on television that it really makes it worth it,” he shared.

Southern Charm Season 11 premieres Wednesday, Nov. 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. New episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.