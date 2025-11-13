‘Southern Charm’ Star Patricia Altschul Teases a Return to Bravo Show’s Roots for Season 11 (Exclusive)

With a new season of Southern Charm right around the corner, Patricia Altschul is teasing a return to the Bravo show’s roots.

Ahead of the Nov. 19 premiere of Southern Charm Season 11, Altschul opened up to PopCulture.com about the episodes to come — which she teased mix drama and humor in a way that reminds her of the early days with the Charleston crew.

“From what I know and from what I’ve seen, I think it’s going to be a really, really good season,” Altschul told PopCulture as part of her partnership with State Farm, adding, “It’s not only different kinds of drama, but there are funny things that happen as well. There are new people, new situations, new places. It’s kind of more like the first couple of years of Southern Charm — it harks back to that.”

She added, “I think that there are some interesting developments that will make Southern Charm more fun this year. It’s not all drama, is what I’m trying to say.”

Altschul is one of several Southern Charm stars who will be attending BravoCon 2025 in Las Vegas this weekend, and fans can catch up with the Grande Dame of Charleston in his own dining room thanks to the immersive State Farm Bravohood fan experience.

Altschul will hold court in a recreation of her own iconic dining room, inviting fans to capture elegant, picture-perfect moments inspired by her own home — and maybe even snap a selfie with her. (Madison LeCroy and Craig Conover are also a part of the Bravohood this year with a recreation of LeCroy’s front porch and Conover’s Outdoor Sewing Studio.)

(Photo by: Paul Cheney/Bravo)

Altschul said the opportunity to meet fans in her own home is “more welcoming” than “quick photo ops” of years past. “I think it’s just more Southern hospitality having it that way,” she told PopCulture. “I think it seems much more fun and civilized. I’ll feel at home, I can sit there in my own living room.”

Southern Charm Season 11 premieres Wednesday, Nov. 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. New episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.