‘Southern Charm’ Star J.D. Madison Arrested Following Check Violation

J.D. Madison has been arrested for allegedly writing a bad check.

The Southern Charm star, best known as Thomas Ravenel’s close friend, was reportedly picked up by the police Saturday in Charleston County, South Carolina after a warrant ws issued for his arrest.

According to TMZ, the reality television personality has been booked on a check violation charge and was still behind bars as of 5 p.m. ET.

Madison and Ravenel have had an eventful few months as both men have been accused of sexual assault.

An unnamed accuser claimed to be “sexually assaulted the night of the solar eclipse last year. Madison was named as the alleged attacker in the report, filed in August.

The report claimed Madison and the victim were at a third person’s home that night. Madison “intentionally broke a glass and when [redacted] went to clean it up, he and his friends slipped a drug in [redacted] and [redacted] friends drink,” according to the police report, which had the victim’s name and pronouns redacted.

The accuser claimed in the report to not remember anything between the time the drug was slipped in the drink and the time they arrived at the bar.

Later, the alleged victim claims to have called a friend to be picked up after the victim started feeling like he or she might have been drugged. The victim allegedly remembered “waking up in [redacted] guest bedroom with Mr. Madison forcibly raping and sodomizing” the victim.

Police also investigated sexual assault claims against Ravenel, causing the former South Carolina state treasurer to get fired from Southern Charm. Ravenel was arrested back in September as a result of the investigation.

Ravenel denied the allegations at the time, though he agreed to leave the show and failed to appear in his last season’s reunion episode.

“My client enjoys a certain degree of fame, which has unfortunately made him a vulnerable target for such claims,” Ravenel’s attorney, Richard P. Terbrusch, told PEOPLE after Perkins’ allegations surfaced. “The person this woman describes is simply not the man that I know. My client is a loving father, successful businessman, and upright member of the community. He is appalled and hurt by these allegations — and is committed to defending his reputation in the appropriate legal forum.”

“I’m not doing the show anymore,” Ravenel said on Twitter at the time announcing his departure from the series. “In the contract they have the right to fictionalize your story. They took advantage of me. I decided I’ve got too much to lose and informed them I’m not coming back.”