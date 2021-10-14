‘Southern Charm’ Star Engaged to Boyfriend

Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy is engaged after dating her boyfriend, Brett, for seven months. LeCroy shared the news with Us Weekly on Wednesday, showing off the engagement ring with the magazine. She also shared a photo of the couple on Instagram Thursday, with a view of the engagement ring. LeCroy previously dated Austen Kroll and was married to Josh Hughes from 2010 to 2015.

“I’m excited to announce that I am engaged,” LeCroy, 31, told Us Weekly while promoting her Amazon Livestream event. “Oh, my gosh. I am so excited and I feel like I’ve been trying to hold this in for quite some time and it has been one of the hardest things I’ve had to do.” Although the two got engaged after just seven months, they do not plan on getting married. They want to get the experience perfect, especially after LeCroy’s first wedding experience wasn’t.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Even though I was married in the past, I had never tried on a wedding dress. I had never done any of that. This is really the first time that I’m going to be a bride, so I’m going to take my time,” LeCroy explained. “[Brett] has a large family and so do I. So we’re gonna probably keep it under a hundred [guests] if we can, which is going to be hard to do.”

LeCroy went public with her relationship with Brett in June. Although they spent the summer traveling together, LeCroy told E! News she was still surprised when Brett popped the question. He finally asked her in her living room, when her son Hudson, 8, was there. “It was just the three of us, and it was intimate and you know I don’t have all the professional photography pictures that other people have these days, but I like it that way. It was just us three and I couldn’t have asked for anything better,” she said.

LeCroy hasn’t shared Brett’s last name and their relationship isn’t likely to get much airtime on the next season of Southern Charm. Since her previous relationship was toxic, she wants to “protect” her relationship with Brett as much as she can, she told E! News. “I’m not going to be showing any of that. He doesn’t have any interest in that,” she said. “And, you know, it’s, it’s gonna be hard for people to kind of understand and see my life but I think a lot of people that have been in this industry understand that it’s worth keeping that to yourself.” She also described Brett as “shy, more relaxed, person” and is not insecure at all, despite Kroll and LeCroy still working together, she said.

LeCroy appeared in the second and third seasons of Southern Charm, then joined as a friend in Season 6 before being promoted to a main cast member for Season 7. Earlier this year, she made headlines because she was communicated with Alex Rodriguez before he and Jennifer Lopez ended their engagement. There were rumors Rodriguez cheated on Lopez with LeCroy, but she said they only talked on the phone and never met in person.