'Southern Charm': Madison LeCroy Puts Alex Rodriguez Rumors to Bed With One Instagram Post

Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy made it Instagram official with her mysterious boyfriend this weekend, proving she is not single. LeCroy made headlines earlier this year when she was ensnared by Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's break-up. The Bravo star admitted she contacted Rodriguez, but they both denied cheating allegations.

LeCroy, 30, hinted that she was seeing someone on April 16, when she shared photos of herself at a restaurant. She hinted that the pictures may have been taken by someone special. "Let’s root for each other and watch each other grow," she wrote in the caption. On Sunday, she confirmed she is dating a mystery man, posting three photos of the two together at Lake Tahoe. The last photo in the collection shows the two kissing. "Madhappy," she wrote in the caption.

The man's identity remains unknown, as LeCroy didn't tag his Instagram page if he has one. Still, many of her fans wrote how happy they were to see her happy. Others suggested the man looked like LeCroy's Southern Charm star Craig Conover. LeCroy and Conover aren't on the best of terms, as it was Conover who accused LeCroy of cheating on ex-boyfriend Austen Kroll with a former MLB player during the Southern Charm Season 7 reunion special in January.

"You were flying around the country sleeping with men, married men!" Conover said in a clip Entertainment Tonight published. "Ex-MLB players. That's what you were doing during quarantine. You know why Austen was at my house? 'Cause you weren't talking to him! You flew to Miami to f— an ex-MLB player." LeCroy then demanded to take a lie detector test and said she never flew to Miami.

After the special aired it was rumored that Rodriguez was the former MLB star LeCroy was allegedly involved with. In February, she told Page Six she did speak with Rodriguez on the phone, but they never met up in person. She insisted their relationship was "innocent" and said she "told the wrong person" she spoke with A-Rod. Soon after LeCroy's interview, rumors that Rodriguez and Lopez broke up surfaced, but they said those were not true. But in April, the couple did split up, sating they "realized we are better as friends." LeCroy briefly commented on the split, saying she wished "them the best."

LeCroy and Kroll dated for two years before they broke up in December. At that time, LeCroy told Us Weekly she is "1,000% single." She said the pandemic played a role in their split. “I definitely think that quarantine was either gonna make it or break [our] relationship and unfortunately, we did not come out stronger,” she told the magazine. “We weren’t even in quarantine together. We did for a short period of time, and then I think we both realized that maybe there was just too many things that had happened in the past for us to actually play house for 14 days or whatever it was.