'Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy Has New Boyfriend After Alex Rodriguez Drama

Madison LeCroy is revealing her new romance after her alleged fling with Alex Rodriguez earlier this year. The Southern Charm star revealed Saturday that she was seeing someone new after a fan teased her on Instagram about her dating history following the former MLB player's split from fiancée Jennifer Lopez earlier this month.

"Let’s root for each other and watch each other grow," the Bravo star wrote alongside a photo of herself with a cocktail at The Garden Room shared to social media. One of her followers commented, "Mmmm Arod on his way girl get bags pack he coming for you," to which LeCroy responded directly, "I have a boyfriend!"

LeCroy's new romance reveal came just two days after the athlete and "Let's Get Loud" singer called off their two-year engagement via a statement to the TODAY show. The couple said in a joint statement that came a month after they shut down split rumors that they "realized we are better as friends." They continued, "We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support." LeCroy reacted to their separation just hours later, telling Page Six, "I wish them the best."

LeCroy's rumored involvement with Rodriguez first came up during the Southern Charm Season 7 reunion, when Craig Conover claimed she "flew to Miami to f— an ex-MLB player." The name of the player was bleeped during the show, but LeCroy confirmed Rodriguez was the person in question following the episode airing, denying during the show having a physical relationship with him. "He contacted me. And yes, we DMed. But other than that, there was nothing. I’ve never physically seen him, touched him. I am not a f—ing liar and I will stand up for that," she said at the time.

Soon after, rumors surfaced that Rodriguez and Lopez called off their engagement, but the pair denied the speculation in a joint statement to TMZ. "All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things," the two said at the time. Rodriguez also told the outlet he was "not single" in a separate statement, and Lopez shared a video to social media a clip of her saying, "You're dumb" with headlines of reports about their relationship.