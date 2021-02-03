Alex Rodriguez Cheating Rumors Surface, and 'Southern Charm' Star Madison LeCroy Is Involved

✖

There are rumors of former MLB star Alex Rodriguez, who is engaged to Jennifer Lopez, and Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy being a couple. However, those rumors appear to be false as LeCroy's Southern Charm co-star Danni Baird talked about it on the podcast Reality Life with Kate Casey. Host Kate Casey asked Baird about the rumor of Rodriguez, and she talked about a LeCroy being involved with a mystery man.

"Months before that, I had heard, like, she [LeCroy] had told me that they were Facetiming or something," Baird said, saying Rodriguez's name, as reported by E! News. "And I just assumed. I never asked more about it or anything like that. So I just kind of forgot about it. It just didn't tie in that he was a Major League Baseball player."

When E! News asked about the Rodriguez-LeCroy rumors, one source said, "Alex doesn't know her and has never met her." Rodriguez and Lopez got engaged in 2019 after dating for two years. The couple planned for a 2020 wedding in Italy but had to call it off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We postponed the wedding twice," Lopez said in an interview with Elle. "We had planned what we really, really wanted to do, [but] I don’t know if we’ll be able to re-create that. We canceled it, and since then we haven’t really talked about it. There’s no rush. We want to do it right when we can do it."

In September, Rodriguez talked about Lopez in an interview with Devin Banerjee of LinkedIn and talked about how strong she is. "You're talking about a powerhouse," he said. "I've never met anyone who has the work ethic, the vision, the principles that Jennifer possesses. She does so many things that people call her a triple threat. I call her an octopus threat."

A preview of Southern Charm's season seven reunion shows cast member Craig Conover accusing LeCroy of cheating on her then-boyfriend Austen Kroll. LeCroy allegedly flew to Miami to sleep with an "ex-MLB player." In LeCroy's response, she said, "Put me on a lie detector test. I never flew to Miami." She then added, "He contacted me and, yes, we DM'd, but other than that, there was nothing. "I've never physically seen him, touched him."