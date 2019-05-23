‘Southern Charm’: Kathryn Dennis Says Drama With Ex Thomas Ravenel Gave Her ‘Purpose’

Kathryn Dennis may have been to hell and back during her relationship with Thomas Ravenel, but the Southern Charm star is choosing to look on the bright side of things when it comes to her path in life.

In a Decider interview published Wednesday, Dennis spoke candidly about her relationship with the father of her two children, Kensie, 5, and Saint, 3.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I do believe I had something happen in a past life where I needed to learn the lesson that I learned by being with Thomas,” the 26-year-old revealed of her regular assertion that she’s lived ‘a thousand lives.’ “Because now, truly, even though it was s—ty for a long time and gave me a lot of crap, it gave me a purpose. Also it gave me a lot of tools to help be that role model for Kensie and Saint. It’s such a unique situation and I feel like I went through it to give back what I learned to other people so they don’t have to go through it.”

As Dennis and Ravenel spar through the legal system in a heated custody battle after the former State Treasurer was arrested on allegations of sexual assault and fired from the Bravo show, Dennis is drawing comfort from the way her children will see her advocating for them.

“You know, I think they’re gonna be proud of me in any way,” she said of her behavior on the reality show. “By the time they can comprehend what’s going on, hopefully they don’t watch [Southern Charm], but I know they will. Even now Kensie will say to me, ‘Mommy, I love you, you’re so wonderful.’ And hearing those things from her, they know how much I love them and I don’t think they’d ever see me in a negative way.”

This season, Dennis teased she’ll be a little more on the sidelines when it comes to drama than in years past.

“Well, people are side-pickers, it’s easier that way,” she told the outlet. “However, I try and remain Switzerland whenever I’m trying to hear someone out. And sometimes to my detriment, as far as being a people pleaser and not wanting to hurt someone’s feelings.”

That doesn’t mean she won’t stand up for what she knows is right, Dennis explained, adding, “But at the end of the day, a blatant act I don’t agree with that is just completely wrong, I do believe in justice as far as telling them they’re wrong and someone else is right. But I stay out of it. You can’t really tell someone they’re wrong, they have to believe it. But I feel like this year especially, I’m more of an ear to people because I’ve spent three years psychoanalyzing everything about life. I was mindblown by the psychos I met. Straight up. Just crazy.”

Southern Charm airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Instagram/Kathryn Dennis