‘Southern Charm’ Star Cameran Eubanks Causes a Stir With Fans Over Vaccination Post

Cameran Eubanks had no idea a simple post about the flu shot would “cause such a fuss” amongst her followers.

The Southern Charm star took to Instagram Thursday after deleting a post she had shared about her getting a flu shot earlier in the day.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I just deleted a post that I made today about my belief in getting the flu shot,” Eubanks wrote in a screenshot of the notes app. “Never did I think it would cause such a fuss.”

She continued, “I’m sorry to all I offended who don’t believe in vaccinating themselves and their children. If you do not vaccinate I do not think you are stupid or wrong. We just disagree.”

“I have always said I will not talk about religion or politics on social media and now I’m adding vaccines too,” she concluded.

Many of her followers were quick to defend the Bravo star’s original post.

“Um your post literally reminded me to sign up for ours. Appointments booked. Thank you for posting about it!” one user wrote.

Another added, “It’s not a matter of belief or disbelief, nor opinion. It’s a matter of science and facts. Vaccines save lives and suffering and those who choose not to certainly have the right to that choice, but yeah, they are wrong.”

Even people who choose not to get the flu shot were behind her. “My family doesn’t get the flu shot… and I still found nothing wrong with your post!” a follower commented. “People must stop projecting their own horrible lives on others, we can all be different and it is OK! Keep doing you! Xoxo”

Eubanks and her husband, Jason Wimberly, welcomed their first child, daughter Palmer, in November 2017. Since then, she’s gotten real about her experience as a mom on social media even if it’s meant being criticized.

In January, she revealed that she had decided to stop breastfeeding her daughter because after three months, she was “over it.”

Acknowledging that she was “opening up the flood gates” to mommy shamers, she added, “You see, I’m not quitting because my milk supply dried up or because I’m sick … I’m quitting because I’m just plain OVER IT. By CHOICE.”

“I need some freedom back for my sanity and the bottle and formula will allow that,” she explained. “You are NOT a bad mother if you don’t like breastfeeding. A happy Mama is the best gift you can give your baby.”

Looks like the reality star might be dialing back her social media usage now!

Photo credit: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage