Why 'Southern Charm’ Star Cameran Eubanks Isn’t Getting Her Daughter Anything for Christmas

Cameran Eubanks is skipping the presents for her daughter, Palmer this Christmas, but the Southern Charm star insists it's not because she's a Scrooge.

The Bravo personality opened up her life to fans during an Instagram Q+A Wednesday, telling a fan who asked what she would be getting her 1-year-old for Christmas, "Nothing. She has enough."

(Photo: Instagram/Cameran Eubanks)

She added with a silly face emoji, "Santa will come when she can understand."

Eubanks and husband Jason Wimberly welcomed their first child together in November 2017, telling fans on Instagram that when they did decide to try for kids, she got pregnant on "the first try."

As for if the couple wants any other kids, Eubanks responded, "No. One and done."

The Bravo star is known for her willingness to get real about her life as a mom regardless of the stink it makes among mommy shamers. In September 2017, she admitted to "retiring the boobs" when it came to breastfeeding her daughter after just three months.

"I know I'm opening up the flood gates with this one," she wrote on social media. "You see, I'm not quitting because my milk supply dried up or because I'm sick . . . I'm quitting because I'm just plain OVER IT. By CHOICE."

"I know I will get lectured and judged by this but it doesn't bother me," she continued. "I need some freedom back for my sanity and the bottle and formula will allow that. You are NOT a bad mother if you don't like breastfeeding."

While she was still pregnant, Eubanks received a shocking amount of backlash for her opinions on breastfeeding, prompting the reality personality to film a video clapping back at those who would criticize her.

"Y'all are about to drive me to drink," she joked." "If I get one more message asking me if I plan on breastfeeding my child, I'm going to delete my Instagram account forever."

"And if the pumping doesn't work then I will happily stick a bottle of formula in my baby's mouth and she will turn out fine," she continued, joking, "If the formula doesn't work then I will go to Chik-Fil-A and get a No. 3 value sized, put that in a blender and spoon feed her. And I'm fairly certain she's going to like that 'cause it's the only thing she's been eating for the past nine months anyway."

Southern Charm Season 6 is expected to premiere in 2019 on Bravo.

Photo credit: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage