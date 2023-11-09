Sonja Morgan Shares NSFW Confession About Owen Wilson

Sonja Morgan isn't holding back when it comes to her past dalliances with Owen Wilson. The Real Housewives of New York City alum got NSFW when asked about her past with the Academy Award-nominated actor at BravoCon 2023, even revealing what Wilson's alleged preferences are in bed.

During a panel at the fan convention, several Housewives played a game in which they guessed which fun fact belonged to which of their peers. So when Andy Cohen read the fun fact, "She once had a very flirtatious moment with Owen Wilson," all the Bravolebrities quickly came to agree that Morgan had to be the Housewife in question.

"But it wasn't flirtatious," the Welcome to Crappie Lake star clarified, adding, "He is the butterscotch stallion and he loves doggy style." As the audience cracked up and Morgan's fellow reality stars looked shocked, Cohen teased, "Sonja, was it you that submitted that fact?" as she replied, "No, it's just in the news." The Watch What Happens Live host then asked if had flirted with the Haunted Mansion actor, to which Morgan replied bluntly, "I f-ked him several times. I love him."

This isn't the first time the Real Housewives star has spoken about her hookups with Wilson, first revealing their past relationship during a 2017 interview with Entertainment Tonight. "Tinsley [Mortimer] said her celebrity crush was Owen Wilson, and I thought she said she dated him. 'I go, "Oh! I dated him, too!'" she shared at the time. "Well, I met him in New York through some art friends, and then I also saw him while I was out here [in Los Angeles]. Long time ago, a while ago."

Morgan has also been romantically linked to celebs like Eric Clapton, Billy Idol, John McEnroe and Jack Nicholson, having been married to John Adams Morgan from 1998 to 2006. The fan-favorite Housewife is currently dating a mystery man, revealing at BravoCon that they've been together for six months now. "I am dating a Viking. He has a beard, a mustache, white, a little gray," she shared during the panel for Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy. "And the third time I was with him I was like, 'Have you always had a beard?' Doggy-style." She added, "And I never swap spit. I don't want anyone's spit in my mouth."