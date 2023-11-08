Erika Jayne Says Her 'Boob Popped Out' During Onstage Wardrobe Malfunction at BravoCon

Erika Girardi revealed a bit more than she expected to at BravoCon! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who performs her Las Vegas residency as Erika Jayne, had a bit of a wardrobe malfunction during her "Pat the Puss with Erika Jayne" panel Sunday as she and creative director Mikey Minden brought 20 Bravo fans on stage to teach them a choreographed routine from Erika's concert.

During the performance, a part of Erika's black catsuit moved, exposing a part of her chest to the crowd. The reality personality laughed off the moment, saying, "Apparently my boob popped out," and thanking one fan "for noticing." Also at Erika's big BravoCon panel came the announcement that Bravo will debut a new two-part documentary spinoff series, Erika Jayne: Bet It All on Blonde, in Spring 2024.

The new series follows Erika on her journey to opening night of her Vegas show Bet It All on Blonde as she handles the dramatic implosion of her marriage to husband Tom Girardi, the formerly-venerated and now-disbarred lawyer who was indicted on fraud charges for allegedly stealing from the families of victims of a 2018 plane crash. Erika has maintained she was unaware of her husband's alleged criminal actions, but she has also been named in numerous civil lawsuits surrounding the matter. "Tom's behavior was bad for three years," Erika says in the trailer for Erika Jayne: Bet It All on Blonde. "The s- this man did. His family, he hurt them too. Now I have to pick up and do a show. It's not like it's going to get any f-ing better."

"Through a compilation of formal interviews and observational footage, the documentary chronicles the lead-up to Jayne's show-stopping Las Vegas debut, set against the backdrop of a deeply personal narrative that sees her take the biggest gamble yet when she bets it all on herself," Bravo says of the upcoming docuseries, adding, "Their frenzied six-week run-up to opening night sees them tackle every detail – from putting together songs and choreography, to nailing down wardrobe and glam, and countless rehearsals – all while working against the realities of budget constraints and a ticking clock. With no shortage of backstage drama, tensions run high under the pressure to deliver a show with potential for an extended run."